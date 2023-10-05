List of 8 official contestants of Bigg Boss 17

Mumbai: One of the most-awaited reality shows of India, Bigg Boss 17, is set to grace screens from October 15, leaving fans on the edge of their seats in anticipation. The buzz is growing as viewers eagerly await the confirmed list of contestants for the upcoming season.

And now, popular Twitter handle, The Khabri, has shared a glimpse of the celebrities who are confirmed to be part of BB 17. Check out the list below.

Bigg Boss 17 Confirmed Contestants List 2023

Ankita Lokhande

Vicky Jain

Armaan Malik

Payal Malik

Isha Nalviya

Abhishek Kumar

Aishwarya Sharma

Neil Bhatt

Let’s wait for more official names.

The excitement has escalated as fans speculate the mix of personalities and characters that will bring the show to life.

Bigg Boss 17 promises yet another thrilling season, packed with entertainment, drama, and unexpected twists. As the countdown to the show’s premiere continues, fans are gearing up to witness the excitement and drama that the show will undoubtedly deliver.

