List of 8 official contestants of Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17 promises yet another thrilling season, packed with entertainment, drama, and unexpected twists

Bigg Boss 17 contestants Isha Malviya, Neil Bhatt and Ankita Lokhande (Instagram)

Mumbai: One of the most-awaited reality shows of India, Bigg Boss 17, is set to grace screens from October 15, leaving fans on the edge of their seats in anticipation. The buzz is growing as viewers eagerly await the confirmed list of contestants for the upcoming season.

And now, popular Twitter handle, The Khabri, has shared a glimpse of the celebrities who are confirmed to be part of BB 17. Check out the list below.

  • Ankita Lokhande
  • Vicky Jain
  • Armaan Malik
  • Payal Malik
  • Isha Nalviya
  • Abhishek Kumar
  • Aishwarya Sharma
  • Neil Bhatt

Let’s wait for more official names.

The excitement has escalated as fans speculate the mix of personalities and characters that will bring the show to life.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for scoops and updates on the show.

