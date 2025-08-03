List of 8 titles premiering on OTT this week [August 2025]

Here's a quick look at the latest content now streaming on popular platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, and more

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 3rd August 2025 5:51 pm IST
Movies
Hyderabad: The weekend is here and so are fresh films and shows waiting for you on OTT. Whether you’re in the mood for a laugh, an emotional ride, or a thrilling mystery, this week’s releases have something for everyone. Here’s a quick look at the latest content now streaming on popular platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, and more.

1. Sitaare Zameen Par (YouTube – Hindi)

Why it’s popular: Aamir Khan’s emotional sports drama about a coach and his neurodivergent team is already winning hearts. Based on the Spanish film Champions, it’s full of life lessons, humor, and heart.

2. Housefull 5 (Amazon Prime Video – Hindi)

Why it’s popular: Bollywood’s top comedy franchise returns with double the madness. Two endings, a star-studded cast, and full-on chaos make this a must-watch for fans of masala comedy.

3. Twisted Metal Season 2 (SonyLIV – English)

Why it’s popular: Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz are back in this wild, post-apocalyptic ride full of action, dark humor, and bizarre characters. Perfect for fans of edgy thrillers with a comic twist.

4. Thammudu (Netflix – Telugu)

Why it’s popular: Nithiin’s action-packed sibling drama hits all the right emotional beats. A brother on a mission to protect his sister has always been a winning formula for Telugu audiences.

5. Black Bag (JioHotstar – English)

Why it’s popular: Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender in a gripping spy thriller? Yes, please. Suspense, betrayal, and mind games make this espionage flick a top pick.

6. My Oxford Year (Netflix – English)

Why it’s popular: A dreamy British romance starring Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest, set against the academic charm of Oxford. It’s a slow-burn love story that viewers are swooning over.

7. Chief of War (Apple TV+ – English)

Why it’s popular: Jason Momoa leads this historical action drama based on Hawaiian history. With powerful performances and stunning visuals, it’s a top choice for epic series lovers.

8. Bakaiti (ZEE5 – Hindi)

Why it’s popular: A heartwarming family drama with humor and emotional depth. The relatable story of financial struggles and togetherness is resonating well with viewers across India.

