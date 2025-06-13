Hyderabad, the city of pearls and biryani, is fast becoming a haven not just for foodies, but also for our beloved four-legged companions. Gone are the days when taking your pet out meant leaving them tied up outside. Today, a growing number of cafes across the city are opening their doors and hearts to furry friends, creating delightful spaces where humans and their pets can relax and socialize together.

Imagine sipping on your favourite coffee while your dog happily sniffs around, or your cat purrs contentedly on your lap. This is the new reality in Hyderabad, thanks to a wave of pet-friendly cafes. These establishments understand that pets are an integral part of our families, and they’ve gone the extra mile to make them feel right at home.

What makes these cafes so special? It’s not just about allowing pets in. Many of them offer dedicated spaces, often outdoor seating areas, where pets can roam safely. Some even have special menus just for your furry companions, featuring delicious and healthy treats like dog-friendly biryani, pupcakes, and even special ice cream. This means your pet doesn’t just tag along; they get to have their own little feast.

Let’s explore a few of Hyderabad’s fantastic pet-friendly spots as of 2025.

Best pet-friendly cafes in Hyderabad 2025

1) Cafe De Loco:

Location: Situated in Gachibowli (specifically, 2LH, Lanco Hills, Manikonda)

This cafe offers a rustic, open-air environment with ample space for dogs to run around. They even have a dedicated “pet kitchen” with offerings like pet-approved biryani and French toast. It’s a great spot for both you and your furry friend to unwind. You can find more glimpses of their pet-friendly ambiance and happy furry customers by searching for “@cafedeloco” on Instagram.

2) Roastery Coffee House

Location: Banjara Hills (Road Number 14, BNR Colony)

This charming bungalow-turned-cafe in is a popular choice for coffee enthusiasts and pet parents alike. With well-designed outdoor and indoor seating areas, your companion can comfortably relax while you enjoy their specialty coffee and Continental dishes. Check out their beautiful aesthetics and pet moments on Instagram by searching for

“@roasterycoffeehouseindia.”

3) Venissa Café & Kitchen

Location: LB Nagar Circle 4, Hyderabad.

This place is pet-friendly with a pleasant setting. Cozy, green ambience welcoming and comfortable.

4) The Pet Cafe

Location: Banjara Hills (Road Number 2, above All Vet Pet Clinic)

As the name suggests, this cafe is a haven for pets. It’s known for often having in-house pets and occasionally offers daycare services. It’s a fantastic place to meet other pet lovers and let your furry friend socialize. To see their adorable residents and guest pets, look for “The Pet Cafe Hyderabad” on Instagram.

5) Ironhill Cafe

While primarily known for its lively ambiance and diverse menu, the Madhapur branch of Ironhill Cafe is also pet-friendly. They often have designated outdoor spaces where you can bring your pets along to enjoy the vibrant atmosphere. You might find some delightful pet-friendly posts on Instagram by searching for “Ironhill Cafe Hyderabad.”

6) Grano – Coffee Affairs

Location: Road 63A, Jubilee Hills

This place is noted for being pet friendly & is a converted home, two floors plus a deck with indoor and outdoor seating, lots of natural light creates a calm, cozy vibe.

A favorite among dog owners in Jubilee Hills for its relaxed, accommodating atmosphere.

7) Heart Cup Coffee

Location: Kondapur and Jubilee Hills (Near Peddamma Temple Kaman)

Some outlets of this popular chain, such as the one mentioned location are known to be pet-friendly, particularly in their spacious outdoor seating areas.

It’s a good option for a laid-back outing with your pet. Keep an eye on their Instagram pages for updates on their pet-friendly policies at specific locations.

8) Old Trees Café in Kompally

Location: Nestled at H 2‑66/1, Kandlakoya (Opposite KSR Convention, NH 44), Medchal, Kompally.

A scenic, pet‑friendly gem just north of Hyderabad set on a sprawling former farmhouse, it’s surrounded by mature trees that offer a delightful cool, nature‑filled atmosphere. At the entrance, you’ll spot a water bowl for pets, subtle but thoughtful. Laid out with ample outdoor space, it’s ideal for pets to roam while you enjoy the setting.

This trend is a welcome change for pet owners in Hyderabad, who often struggle to find places where they can spend quality time with their animal companions. It reflects a growing awareness and appreciation for pets in our society.

So, the next time you’re planning a day out, why not consider one of Hyderabad’s many pet-friendly cafes? After all, a happy pet makes for a happy human, and these cafes are certainly making both very happy indeed.