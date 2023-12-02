List of 8 upcoming events happening in Hyderabad in December

As the year 2023 winds down, Hyderabad is gearing up for a month filled with festivities and entertainment. December, the much-anticipated month of the year, is set to be a hub of activity with concerts, year-ending parties, season-end sales, and exciting expos taking place across the city once again.

Whether you’re a music enthusiast, a party lover, or a shopaholic, Hyderabad has something special in store for everyone to bid farewell to 2023. Here’s a sneak peek at some of the upcoming events that promise to make the last days of the year memorable. (Below list, dates and venue information is as per online ticketing websites Book My Show and Paytm Insider).

Upcoming Events In Hyderabad

1. King’s Sensational Musical Tour

Brace yourselves for a musical spectacle as the Indian sensation King embarks on a nationwide tour, promising electrifying performances and chart-topping hits like Tu Aake Dekhle and Maan Meri Jaan. Secure your spot for the hottest musical journey of the year!

Date: December 15

Venue: Yet To Be Announced

2. Jasleen Royal Live in Concert

After delivering hits like “Din Shagna Da” and “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,” Jasleen Royal is set to enthral Hyderabad with her extraordinary musical journey. The ‘Heeriye India Tour’ guarantees a night filled with the chart-topping sensation’s enchanting melodies.

Date: December 8

Venue: Artistry Cafe, Kondapur, Hyderabad

3. Hyderabadi Shadi Ka Khana Thrifty Food Fest

Thrifty X invites you to savour the flavours of a Hyderabadi wedding at the Nawabi Shaadi ka Khaana. Enjoy the ‘Big Fat Indian Wedding’ experience without waiting for an actual ceremony. Immerse yourself in wedding vibes and delectable food at this unique event.

Date: December 22

Venue: Classic Gardens- 152, near Paradise circle, Secunderabad

4. Casa Bacardi on Tour – Hyderabad Ft. Nucleya

Hyderabad, get ready for the biggest party in town! #CasaBacardiOnTour is back, featuring the Raja of bass, Nucleya. Hosted by Bacardi Experiences, this event promises a night of pulsating music and vibrant energy.

Date: December 9

Venue: Heart Cup Coffee, Gandipet

5. F3 by Fleagram

Bid farewell to 2023 in style at F3 by Fleagram! Join the festive celebration of food, fashion, and fun, making the end of the year truly unforgettable. Don’t miss out on the excitement as Hyderabad welcomes the new year with a bang.

Date: December 10

Venue: Siddh Convention Center, Kompally, Hyderabad

6. Sunday Soul Sante – Christmas Edition

Jingle all the way to the 15th edition of Sunday Soul Sante Hyderabad! Experience the magic of Christmas at the Hitex Exhibition Center with a festive celebration of art, music, and holiday cheer. Get ready to soak in the joyful atmosphere and bid adieu to 2023 with a heart full of memories.

Date: December 17

Venue: HITEX Exhibition Center, Izzatnagar, Hyderabad

7. Sunburn Arena Ft. Black Coffee

Prepare for a night of pulsating beats and infectious rhythms as Sunburn Arena presents the Grammy Award-winning DJ and producer, Black Coffee. Known for his unparalleled talent, Black Coffee’s music is a captivating blend of African percussion and techno, creating an electrifying experience for music enthusiasts. This event guarantees an unforgettable night filled with the infectious energy that Black Coffee is renowned for.

Date: December 7

Venue: Yet To Be Announced

8. Shilpa Rao

Date: December 16

Venue: Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club

Experience the enchanting melodies of singer Shilpa Rao at the Signature Green Vibes Season 2 fest in Hyderabad. Join this event for a special outdoor celebration surrounded by the beauty of nature. Immerse yourself in soulful tunes while enjoying locally inspired cuisines and farm-to-table experiences. It’s a unique opportunity to connect with music, food, and the greenery around, creating unforgettable memories in the heart of Hyderabad.

Shilpa made her Bollywood playback singing debut in 2007 with the song Tose Naina from the movie Anwar. Since then, she has lent her voice to many hit Bollywood songs such as Khuda Jaane from Bachna Ae Haseeno, Malang from Dhoom 3, Besharam Ran from Pathaan and many more.

Apart from the above events, Hyderabad will also be hosting a myriad of Christmas and New Year parties and events throughout the city. So, Hyderabad, get ready for a December filled with entertainment, flavour, and festive spirit!