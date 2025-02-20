List of 9 approached contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Mumbai: Ever since Bigg Boss 18 wrapped up, reality TV fans have been eagerly waiting for the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi (KKK 15). The latest buzz is that the adventurous reality show is returning soon, and the makers have already started approaching some of the most popular faces from television and social media.

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, KKK 15 is already making headlines ahead of its official launch, as several celebrity names are churning out on internet who are expected to join the daring journey. A few Bigg Boss 18 contestants are also said to be part of the upcoming season.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Contestants

Here’s a look at some celebs who are in talks for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15:

1. Elvish Yadav

2. Avinash Mishra

3. Digvijay Rathee

4. Eisha Singh

5. Chum Darang

6. Siddharth Nigam

7. Baseer Ali

8. Gulki Joshi

9. Bhavika Sharma

Just like every year, the shooting for KKK 15 is likely to begin in May, with an anticipated premiere in June or July. Fans are already excited to see their favorite stars face thrilling stunts and challenges.

Which celebrity are you wishing to seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15? Comment below!