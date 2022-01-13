List of celebs who will attend Mouni Roy, Suraj’s wedding

Mumbai: One of the most popular and happening actress Mouni Roy’s rumoured relationship with Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar has been making headlines for a while now. And now, there is a hot buzz in the industry that the actress is all set to tie the knot with her longtime beau in an intimate ceremony in Goa on January 27.

Amid their rumoured wedding, a few reports are also speaking about the guest’s list which also includes Mouni’s friends from the industry.

Suraj Nambiar and Mouni Roy (Instagram)

Mouni Roy- Suraj Nambiar’s Wedding Guest List

Ayan Mukerji Ekta Kapoor Karan Johar Manish Malhotra Aashka Goradia Mandira Bedi

Her upcoming film Brahmastra’s co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are also expected to grace her big day. However, an official announcement is still awaited.

Other Details

Mouni and Suraj, who have been dating each other for many years, will have beach wedding in Goa. Reportedly, the venue is a plush resort, W Goa near Vagator beach. It was earlier reported that the couple was earlier about to get married in Dubai itself. However, due to rising COVID cases and other restrictions, they will be exchanging wedding vows in India only.