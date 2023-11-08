List of countries offering visa-free entry to Indians

India is ranked 80th in the Henley Passport Index 2023 out of 199 countries.

Indian passport holders can now travel to 24 countries without worrying about the requirement of a visa. These countries are offering visa-free entry to Indians.

Most of these countries are located in Asia and Africa. However, some are island countries.

List of visa-free countries for Indians

The countries that have recently joined the list of countries that are offering visa-free entry to Indians are Thailand and Sri Lanka.

Although 24 countries provide visa-free entry to Indians, they restrict the number of days of stay.

However, Jamaica, Nepal, and the Palestinian Territories impose no such conditions.

Following is the list of visa-free countries for Indians:

Countries Stay duration (in days)
Angola30
Barbados90
Bhutan14
Dominica180
El Salvador90
Fiji120
Gabon30
Gambia90
Grenada90
Haiti90
JamaicaVisa-free
Kazakhstan14
Macao30
Mauritius90
Micronesia30
NepalVisa-free
Palestinian TerritoriesVisa-free
Saint Kitts and Nevis90
Senegal90
Srilanka30
St. Vincent and the Grenadines90
Thailand30
Trinidad and Tobago90
Vanuatu90
Indian Passport Ranking

India is ranked 80th in the Henley Passport Index 2023 out of 199 countries. The list of countries in the index is topped by Singapore.

Following is the list of the top 10 countries in the Henley Passport Index.

  1. Singapore
  2. Japan
  3. Finland
  4. France
  5. Germany
  6. Italy
  7. South Korea
  8. Spain
  9. Sweden
  10. Austria

