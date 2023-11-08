List of countries offering visa-free entry to Indians

Indian passport holders can now travel to 24 countries without worrying about the requirement of a visa. These countries are offering visa-free entry to Indians.

Most of these countries are located in Asia and Africa. However, some are island countries.

List of visa-free countries for Indians

The countries that have recently joined the list of countries that are offering visa-free entry to Indians are Thailand and Sri Lanka.

Although 24 countries provide visa-free entry to Indians, they restrict the number of days of stay.

However, Jamaica, Nepal, and the Palestinian Territories impose no such conditions.

Following is the list of visa-free countries for Indians:

Countries Stay duration (in days) Angola 30 Barbados 90 Bhutan 14 Dominica 180 El Salvador 90 Fiji 120 Gabon 30 Gambia 90 Grenada 90 Haiti 90 Jamaica Visa-free Kazakhstan 14 Macao 30 Mauritius 90 Micronesia 30 Nepal Visa-free Palestinian Territories Visa-free Saint Kitts and Nevis 90 Senegal 90 Srilanka 30 St. Vincent and the Grenadines 90 Thailand 30 Trinidad and Tobago 90 Vanuatu 90

Indian Passport Ranking

India is ranked 80th in the Henley Passport Index 2023 out of 199 countries. The list of countries in the index is topped by Singapore.

Following is the list of the top 10 countries in the Henley Passport Index.