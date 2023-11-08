List of countries offering visa-free entry to Indians

Indian passport holders can now travel to 24 countries without worrying about the requirement of a visa. These countries are offering visa-free entry to Indians.
Most of these countries are located in Asia and Africa. However, some are island countries.
List of visa-free countries for Indians
The countries that have recently joined the list of countries that are offering visa-free entry to Indians are Thailand and Sri Lanka.
Although 24 countries provide visa-free entry to Indians, they restrict the number of days of stay.
However, Jamaica, Nepal, and the Palestinian Territories impose no such conditions.
Following is the list of visa-free countries for Indians:
|Countries
|Stay duration (in days)
|Angola
|30
|Barbados
|90
|Bhutan
|14
|Dominica
|180
|El Salvador
|90
|Fiji
|120
|Gabon
|30
|Gambia
|90
|Grenada
|90
|Haiti
|90
|Jamaica
|Visa-free
|Kazakhstan
|14
|Macao
|30
|Mauritius
|90
|Micronesia
|30
|Nepal
|Visa-free
|Palestinian Territories
|Visa-free
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|90
|Senegal
|90
|Srilanka
|30
|St. Vincent and the Grenadines
|90
|Thailand
|30
|Trinidad and Tobago
|90
|Vanuatu
|90
Indian Passport Ranking
India is ranked 80th in the Henley Passport Index 2023 out of 199 countries. The list of countries in the index is topped by Singapore.
Following is the list of the top 10 countries in the Henley Passport Index.
- Singapore
- Japan
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sweden
- Austria