From Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule to Audi Q5, Ranveer Singh is a proud owner of several super-expensive cars

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena|   Updated: 6th July 2022 5:13 pm IST
List of expensive cars Ranveer Singh owns, see their prices
Ranveer Singh and his super expensive cars (Instagram)

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh is one of the most versatile actors we have in the entertainment industry. The actor, who made his acting debut with a leading role in 2010’s Band Baaja Baaraat, has been winning hearts with his spectacular and remarkable performance in movies for over a decade now. Some of his best works include — Lootera, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Gunday, Bajirao Mastani, Dil Dhadakne Do, Simmba, Gully Boy and others.

Ranveeer Singh is also among the richest stars of Bollywood. He owns some of the most insanely expensive things — be it his Gucci jacket, his car collection, sea-facing home or his multi-crore watches, all of which come with a hefty price tag.

Ranveer Singh Car Collection

Well, today the actor has turned a year older and on his special day, let’s have a look at the fleet of expensive cars that Ranveer owns. (Below list is as per GQ India)

  • Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule — Rs 3.1cr
  • Aston Martin Rapide S — Rs 3.29cr
  • Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 — Rs 2.43 cr
  • Mercedes-Benz GLS — Rs 1.05cr
  • Jaguar XJ L — Rs 99 L
  • Audi Q5 — Rs 55 L
  • Land Rover Range Rover Vogue — Rs 2.1cr
  • Maruti Suzuki Ciaz — Rs 8.14 L

What’s on his work front?

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh has some interesting movies in the pipeline which includes Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Karan Johar‘s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

