List of hit movies Katrina Kaif rejected due to some reasons

Mumbai: Once the closest aide of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif has achieved a lot of name and fame professionally. The British actress was born in Hong Kong.

She worked as a fashion model earlier. Filmmaker Kaizad Gustad cast her in Boom in 2003 after which she established a successful modelling career in India. Kaif became famous after working in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Namastey London. Salman Khan was rumoured to be dating the actress before she married Vicky Kaushal.

During her peak days in Tinsel town , Kaif had rejected various movies which later became box office hits. Here is the list of films, Katrina Kaif might be regretting for rejecting.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani stars posing for camera (Instagram)

Directed by Ayaan Mukerji, Yeh Jawaani hai Deewani (YJHD)is a rom-com which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. Makers first approached Katrina Kaif and wanted her to play the role of ‘Cheshmish Naina.” Film gained much success at the box office and was loved by the audiences.

Naina and Bunny of the film are still praised by the fans and we are sure that Katrina Kaif might still be regretting why she turned it down.

Chennai Express

Who does not remember the name of Meenalochni Azhagusundaram aka Meenamma of Chennai Express. The movie was directed by Rohit Shetty.

The 2013 action-comedy stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. Not only Katty, but we too wonder who says no to the film which stars Shah Rukh Khan.

Image Source: Instagram

The film earned a lot of success after its release.It was reported that Katrina wasn’t comfortable with the role of Meenamma because of the film’s South Indian background. Makers later approached Deepika Padukone after Kaif’s rejection.

Barfi!

Makers of Barfi got impressed by the Ranbir-Katrina jodi in the political thriller Rajneet following which they offered Katrina the role of Shruti Ghosh in Barfi.

Image Source: Instagram

According to the reports ,she turned down the role due to unknown reasons.Barfi is one of the most loved films of Ranbir.Kat might be ruing the day she rejected the offer.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela

The film which changed Deepika’s fortunes completely was offered to Katrina Kaif first. Renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali offers the role of Leela to Katrina Kaif first.

Image Source: Instagram

After Kaif’s rejection, Deepika was offered the role. It was during the shooting of the movie Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone fell in love with eachother.

The film was one of the highest-grossing films of 2013.

Half Girlfriend

Katrina Kaif was the first choice of makers in the official adaptation of this Chetan Bhagat novel but after her rejection,Shraddha Kapoor was offered the role of college student.

Image Source: Instagram

Shraddha would be thanking Katrina as she had lost the chance of playing a college girl in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year earlier.

Gunday

Director Ali Abbas Zafar’s action thriller starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Inspector Nandita Sengupta’s role in the movie is still praised by the audiences.

Image Source: Instagram

According to the reports, it was Katrnina who was offered to star against Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor. Kat rejected the film due to other commitments and her busy schedule.

On professional front, Katrina will be next seen in “Tiger 3” alongside Salman Khan.