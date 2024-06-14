List of Lok Sabha speakers by term length

Another name is going to join the list of Lok Sabha speakers as the election for the post is to be held on June 26.

An official statement from the Lok Sabha mentioned, “In pursuance of sub-rule (1) of Rule 7 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha, the President has been pleased to fix Wednesday, the 26th of June, 2024, for holding the election to the office of Speaker, Lok Sabha.”

List of Lok Sabha speakers

So far, the Indian Parliament has seen seventeen Lok Sabha speakers. The longest term as Lok Sabha Speaker, from January 22, 1980, to December 18, 1989, was served by Balram Jakhar.

Following is the list of Lok Sabha speakers along with their terms:

Name From To Term length G. V. Mavalankar 15 May 1952 27 February 1956 3 years, 288 days M. A. Ayyangar 8 March 1956 31 March 1962 6 years, 22 days Hukam Singh 17 April 1962 16 March 1967 4 years, 333 days Neelam Sanjiva Reddy 17 March 1967 19 July 1969 2 years, 124 days Gurdial Singh Dhillon 8 August 1969 1 December 1975 6 years, 110 days Bali Ram Bhagat 15 January 1976 25 March 1977 1 year, 69 days Neelam Sanjiva Reddy 26 March 1977 13 July 1977 109 days K. S. Hegde 21 July 1977 21 January 1980 2 years, 184 days Balram Jakhar 22 January 1980 18 December 1989 9 years, 329 days Rabi Ray 19 December 1989 9 July 1991 1 year, 202 days Shivraj Patil 10 July 1991 22 May 1996 4 years, 317 days P. A. Sangma 23 May 1996 23 March 1998 1 year, 304 days G. M. C. Balayogi 24 March 1998 3 March 2002 3 years, 342 days Manohar Joshi 10 May 2002 2 June 2004 2 years, 23 days Somnath Chatterjee 4 June 2004 4 June 2009 5 years Meira Kumar 4 June 2009 5 June 2014 5 years, 1 day Sumitra Mahajan 6 June 2014 10 June 2019 5 years, 4 days Om Birla 19 June 2019 5 June 2024 4 years, 361 days

First session of 18th Lok Sabha

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said that the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will be held from June 24 and will conclude on July 3 for the oath/affirmation of newly elected members.

The 264th session of Rajya Sabha will also commence on June 27 and conclude on July 3, the minister said. President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on June 27.