List of Lok Sabha speakers by term length

The longest term as Lok Sabha Speaker was served by Balram Jakhar.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th June 2024 12:48 pm IST
List of Lok Sabha speakers
(From left to right) G. V. Mavalankar, Balram Jakhar, Meira Kumar and Om Birla

Another name is going to join the list of Lok Sabha speakers as the election for the post is to be held on June 26.

An official statement from the Lok Sabha mentioned, “In pursuance of sub-rule (1) of Rule 7 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha, the President has been pleased to fix Wednesday, the 26th of June, 2024, for holding the election to the office of Speaker, Lok Sabha.”

List of Lok Sabha speakers

So far, the Indian Parliament has seen seventeen Lok Sabha speakers. The longest term as Lok Sabha Speaker, from January 22, 1980, to December 18, 1989, was served by Balram Jakhar.

MS Education Academy

Following is the list of Lok Sabha speakers along with their terms:

NameFromToTerm length
G. V. Mavalankar15 May 195227 February 19563 years, 288 days
M. A. Ayyangar8 March 195631 March 19626 years, 22 days
Hukam Singh17 April 196216 March 19674 years, 333 days
Neelam Sanjiva Reddy17 March 196719 July 19692 years, 124 days
Gurdial Singh Dhillon8 August 19691 December 19756 years, 110 days
Bali Ram Bhagat15 January 197625 March 19771 year, 69 days
Neelam Sanjiva Reddy26 March 197713 July 1977109 days
K. S. Hegde21 July 197721 January 19802 years, 184 days
Balram Jakhar22 January 198018 December 19899 years, 329 days
Rabi Ray19 December 19899 July 19911 year, 202 days
Shivraj Patil10 July 199122 May 19964 years, 317 days
P. A. Sangma23 May 199623 March 19981 year, 304 days
G. M. C. Balayogi24 March 19983 March 20023 years, 342 days
Manohar Joshi10 May 20022 June 20042 years, 23 days
Somnath Chatterjee4 June 20044 June 20095 years
Meira Kumar4 June 20095 June 20145 years, 1 day
Sumitra Mahajan6 June 201410 June 20195 years, 4 days
Om Birla19 June 20195 June 20244 years, 361 days
Also Read
List of Indian Prime Ministers by term length

First session of 18th Lok Sabha

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said that the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will be held from June 24 and will conclude on July 3 for the oath/affirmation of newly elected members.

The 264th session of Rajya Sabha will also commence on June 27 and conclude on July 3, the minister said. President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on June 27.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th June 2024 12:48 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button