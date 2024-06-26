List of Lok Sabha Speakers from South India

First Speaker from South India was M.A. Ayyangar.

List of Lok Sabha Speakers from South India
Lok Sabha Speakers from South India

Lok Sabha MPs today elected NDA nominee Om Birla as the Speaker of the lower house of Parliament. Out of the list of 17 Lok Sabha Speakers elected since independence, four were from South India.

The first Speaker from South India, which comprises Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, was M.A. Ayyangar, who represented Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor constituency.

Ayyangar, who served as Speaker for six years and 22 days, was in office from March 8, 1956, to March 31, 1962.

List of four Lok Sabha Speakers from South India

Apart from Ayyangar, three more Speakers from Southern India were Neelam Sanjiva Reddy, K.S. Hegde, and G. M. C. Balayogi.

Following are Speakers from South India:

NameFromToTerm lengthConstituency
M. A. Ayyangar8 March 195631 March 19626 years, 22 daysChittoor
Neelam Sanjiva Reddy17 March 1967
26 March 1977		19 July 1969
13 July 1977		2 years, 124 days
109 days		Hindupur
Nandyal
K. S. Hegde21 July 197721 January 19802 years, 184 daysBangalore South
G. M. C. Balayogi24 March 19983 March 20023 years, 342 daysAmalapuram

Om Birla

He was elected as MP from Kota in 2019 for the second time and was made the Speaker.

In 2024, Birla defeated a Congress candidate, his nearest rival from the Kota seat, by a margin of over 41,000 votes, becoming the first Speaker in 20 years to return to the House.

List of Lok Sabha speakers by term length

Birla also became the first Speaker ever to serve a full term without the appointment of a deputy speaker.

Now, he has become the first Speaker in over two decades to get a second term.

However, after G. M. C. Balayogi, no one joined the list of Lok Sabha Speakers from South India.

