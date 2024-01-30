List of luxurious items in Koffee With Karan Hamper revealed

Koffee with Karan
The Koffee with Karan 8 hamper revealed. (Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: The Koffee with Karan 8 hamper contents have been revealed by popular talk show host Karan Johar. Fans are always excited to find out what’s inside, as the hamper is eagerly anticipated.

A luxurious collection of goodies –

This is what the Koffee with Karan 8 hamper is all about. This time around, it includes —

  • Tyaani Jewellery by Karan Johar
  • GoPro Hero 11 camera
  • Sonos Move speakers
  • Google Pixel 8 Pro
  • Theragun Elite smart percussive therapy device
  • YSL Y (for Him) and YSL Libre (for Her) by Parcos
  • L’Occitane’s Almond Shower Oil and L’Occitane’s Almond Milk Concentrate
  • Nappa Dori Bar Tool kit
  • Nappa Dori Cheese Knife kit
  • Artisanal single estate teas by Anandini Himalaya Tea
  • Gourmet bakes by TwentySeven Bakehouse
  • Organic chocolates by Pascati
  • Small batch ethically sourced Himalayan honey by Tenacious Bee Collective
  • Gluten-free fudge bars by 28 Baker Street
  • The iconic mug
The rapid-fire round winners get this Koffee with Karan hamper that shows how popular the show has become and how much effort goes into providing guests (and viewers) with an unforgettable experience.

