List of luxurious items in Koffee With Karan Hamper revealed

Mumbai: The Koffee with Karan 8 hamper contents have been revealed by popular talk show host Karan Johar. Fans are always excited to find out what’s inside, as the hamper is eagerly anticipated.

A luxurious collection of goodies –

This is what the Koffee with Karan 8 hamper is all about. This time around, it includes —

Tyaani Jewellery by Karan Johar

GoPro Hero 11 camera

Sonos Move speakers

Google Pixel 8 Pro

Theragun Elite smart percussive therapy device

YSL Y (for Him) and YSL Libre (for Her) by Parcos

L’Occitane’s Almond Shower Oil and L’Occitane’s Almond Milk Concentrate

Nappa Dori Bar Tool kit

Nappa Dori Cheese Knife kit

Artisanal single estate teas by Anandini Himalaya Tea

Gourmet bakes by TwentySeven Bakehouse

Organic chocolates by Pascati

Small batch ethically sourced Himalayan honey by Tenacious Bee Collective

Gluten-free fudge bars by 28 Baker Street

The iconic mug

The rapid-fire round winners get this Koffee with Karan hamper that shows how popular the show has become and how much effort goes into providing guests (and viewers) with an unforgettable experience.