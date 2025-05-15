Hyderabad: June has often been dubbed a ‘dry month’ for film releases and box office collections, but not this year. June 2025 promises to shatter that perception with back-to-back high-profile releases across multiple Indian film industries.

From Bollywood to Tollywood and Kollywood, cinephiles are in for a month packed with some good films. Here’s a look at the big releases lined up, week by week.

Upcoming Movie Releases June 2025

1. Thug Life – June 5, 2025 (Tamil)

Kamal Haasan returns to the big screen with Thug Life, one of the most awaited Tamil films of the year. Directed by the legendary Mani Ratnam, this film reunites the iconic actor-director duo after nearly three decades. The promotional material has created a strong buzz, and the worldwide release on June 5th is expected to draw large crowds.

2. Housefull 5 – June 6, 2025 (Hindi)

The fifth installment in the Housefull franchise hits cinemas on June 6. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull 5 brings together an ensemble cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, Ranjeet, Chunky Pandey, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, and Nargis Fakhri. The comedy film is set on a cruise and promises to deliver the franchise’s signature chaos and laughter.

3. Hari Hara Veera Mallu – June 13, 2025 (Telugu)

After numerous delays, Pawan Kalyan’s much-anticipated period drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu finally arrives in theatres on June 13. Directed by Krish and A.M. Jyothi Krishna, the film narrates the tale of a legendary outlaw and promises grand visuals and powerful storytelling rooted in history.

4. Kubera – June 20, 2025 (Telugu)

Kubera, directed by Sekhar Kammula, stars Dhanush in the lead and features Nagarjuna in a pivotal role. The film is scheduled for a worldwide release on June 20. With Sekhar Kammula’s signature style of emotional depth and socially relevant themes, Kubera is already riding high on expectations.

5. Sitaare Zameen Par – June 20, 2025 (Hindi)

Aamir Khan returns with Sitaare Zameen Par, an official adaptation of the Spanish film Campeones. The film’s trailer, launched recently, has received an overwhelmingly positive response. Releasing alongside Kubera, the film is expected to bring an emotional, feel-good narrative to theatres on June 20.

6. Kannappa – June 27, 2025 (Telugu)

Kannappa, starring Manchu Vishnu, is one of the most ambitious Telugu films of the year. Based on the legendary devotee of Lord Shiva, Bhakta Kannappa, this big-budget spiritual epic will release on June 27. With its high-end VFX, large-scale sets, and mythological themes, expectations are soaring.

7. Lahore 1947 – June 2025 (Hindi)

Though an exact date is yet to be confirmed, Lahore 1947 is also slated for a June release. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan, the film stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta (making a comeback after 7 years), Aamir Khan, Ali Fazal, and Shabana Azmi. With music composed by A.R. Rahman and set against the emotionally charged backdrop of the partition, the film is expected to be a poignant, powerful period drama.