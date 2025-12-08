Hyderabad is quickly transforming into a major hub for world-class filmmaking and movie viewing. Filmmakers are investing huge budgets to create top-quality films, and many celebrities are entering the theatre business with advanced technology. As a result, the movie-watching culture in the city is changing at a fast pace.

The city is now witnessing a premium multiplex boom. Several luxurious theatres are set to open by January 2026. This expansion will give Hyderabad residents more choices to enjoy movies at convenient and popular locations. Here’s list of new theatres that are set to be launch by next month.

New theatres in Hyderabad 2025, 2026

1. New Multiplex at RTC X Roads

RTC X Roads, known for its strong cinema culture, will soon have a new attraction. Odeon Mall will host an 8 screen multiplex operated by PVR INOX. Its central location is expected to draw large crowds and become a major entertainment point for movie lovers.

2. Lakeshore Mall – Kukatpally

Kukatpally Y Junction will welcome a new PVR INOX multiplex inside Lakeshore Mall. With 9 screens and premium viewing options, it will serve audiences in the western part of Hyderabad and offer a wide selection of films.

3. Allu Cinemas – Kokapet

Kokapet, one of the fastest growing areas in the city, will get a 4 screen multiplex by Allu Cinemas. This addition will make entertainment easily accessible for the increasing number of residents in the area. This is going to be country’s largest Dolby Cinema screen. The grand opening is expected to coincide with the release of James Cameron’s much-awaited film, Avatar: Fire and Ash

4. Aparna Mall – Shamshabad

This place is preparing to open a 7 screen multiplex in March 2026. This theatre will cater to both local crowds and travelers near the airport.

These upcoming multiplexes will bring a refreshing change to Hyderabad’s movie landscape. With more screens, better technology, and luxurious seating, audiences will enjoy a new level of comfort. By early 2026, Hyderabad is set to become one of the best cities in India for a premium cinema experience.