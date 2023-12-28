List of New Year 2024 events happening in Hyderabad with prices

Get ready to bid farewell to 2023 and welcome New Year 2024 with a bang! If you’re in Hyderabad and on the lookout for the hottest New Year’s Eve parties, look no further. Siasat.com has your back with the list of the most happening celebrations in the city.

Whether you’re into dazzling lights, energetic music, or simply want to immerse yourself in the festive spirit, we’ve compiled all the details to ensure you kick off the new year in style. Get set to usher in 2024 with the best parties Hyderabad has to offer! (Below list and prices are as per online ticketing websites Book My Show and Paytm Insider).

Best New Year 2024 Parties In Hyderabad

1. Destiny New Year Music Festival 2024

Location — N Convention, Hyderabad

Price — Rs 2999 onwards

2. NYE 2024 – The Prism Circus 2024

Location — Prism Club & Kitchen, Hyderabad

Price — Rs 2999 onwards

3. New Year Gala 2024

Location — Radisson Hitec City, Hyderabad

Prices — Rs 1499 onwards

4. New Year Party 2024

Location — Saffron Valley and Resorts, Hyderabad

Price — Rs 750 onwards

5. Hyderabad’s New Year Bash 2024

Location — Chiraan Fort, Hyderabad

Price — Rs 599 onwards

6. New Year’s Eve ’24: The Luxe Celebrations

Location — Hitex Exhibition Centre

Price — Rs 999 onwards

7. Open Door Nye 2k24

Location — S Convention Centre

Price — Rs 599 onwards

8. Big Bash New Year | 3-Stages

Location — The Park Hyderabad

Price — Rs 999 onwards

9. Nye 2024 – Dive Into Musical Treasure

Location — Heart Cup Coffee, Gandipet

Prices — Rs 2999 onwards

10. New Year Party 2024

Location — Sandhya Convention, Gachibowli

Price — Rs 1999 onwards