List of Salman Khan’s upcoming big movies

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena|   Published: 12th April 2022 5:44 pm IST
List of Salman Khan's upcoming big movies
Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan aka Bhaijaan’s films are not just ‘films’ but they are kind of a festival or celebrations for all his millions of fans out there. Putting aside the reviews and critic’s response, they just enjoy his movies and give him unconditional love.

Having made his debut in the year 1988, he has starred in many films till now in his three decades of career. Salman has starred in many commercially successful Bollywood films till now. And he is one actor in the industry is known for making and starring in films that end up doing well at the box office no matter what.

As fans are excited to witness his evergreen magic on big screen like always, let’s have a look at the list of his most-awaited upcoming movies and their expected release dates.

MS Education Academy
Movie NameRelease DateMovie Cast Director
1. Tiger 3 April 2023Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, Emraan HashmiManeesh Sharma
2. Kabhi Eid Kabhi DiwaliDecember 2022Pooja Hegde, Salman KhanFarhad Samji
3. Bajranji Bhaijaan 2(Not Disclosed)Salman Khan (female lead not known)Kabir Khan
4. Pathan (cameo)25 January 2023Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John AbrahamSiddharth Anand
5. Laal Singh Chaddha (cameo)11 August 2022Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir KhanAdvait Chandan
6. God Father (cameo)(Not Disclosed)Chiranjeevi, NayantharaMohan Raja

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button