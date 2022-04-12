List of Salman Khan’s upcoming big movies

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan aka Bhaijaan’s films are not just ‘films’ but they are kind of a festival or celebrations for all his millions of fans out there. Putting aside the reviews and critic’s response, they just enjoy his movies and give him unconditional love.

Having made his debut in the year 1988, he has starred in many films till now in his three decades of career. Salman has starred in many commercially successful Bollywood films till now. And he is one actor in the industry is known for making and starring in films that end up doing well at the box office no matter what.

As fans are excited to witness his evergreen magic on big screen like always, let’s have a look at the list of his most-awaited upcoming movies and their expected release dates.