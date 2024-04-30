List of Tollywood actors who hiked fees: Allu Arjun to Mrunal

Hyderabad: Tollywood cinema is experiencing a golden era, captivating audiences all over India with its biggest pan-Indian movies. As these films gain national recognition, the actors involved are also seeing their popularity surge, prompting them to command higher fees.

Let’s explore the notable Tollywood stars who have recently hiked their fees:

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun (Twitter)

Allu Arjun has increased his fee by over 30% after the success of Pushpa: The Rise. Originally charging Rs 100 crores per film, he is expected to charge Rs 150 crores for the sequel, Pushpa 2, reflecting the phenomenal box office success of the first film.

Mahesh Babu

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu. (Source: X)

The buzz is that Mahesh Babu is set to charge more than Rs 100 crores for his next big-budget project with filmmaker SS Rajamouli. With the budget rumored to be over Rs 1200 crores, Mahesh Babu’s fee increase aligns with the grand scale of the project.

Jr. NTR

Tollywood superstar NTR (Instagram)

The phenomenal success of “RRR” catapulted Jr. NTR’s popularity to new heights. His remuneration reflects this surge, with a reported salary of Rs. 40 crores for his role in the blockbuster. But that’s not all—reports suggest that the talented actor now commands a staggering Rs. 100 crore per film in Tollywood, securing his spot among the top five highest-paid stars in South India.

Ram Charan

Tollywood actor Ram Charan Tej. (Source: X)

Similarly benefiting from the success of RRR, Ram Charan has increased his fee by Rs 30 crores. For his role in the upcoming Game Changer, he is set to earn between Rs 95 to 100 crores, with his fee reaching Rs 125 to 130 crores for project #RC16, establishing him as one of Tollywood’s highest-paid actors.

Trisha Krishnan

Trishna Krishnan (Instagram)

Trisha Krishnan, a long-time favorite in South cinema, is rumored to be charging Rs 12 crores for her upcoming film Vishwambhara. If true, this would make her the highest-paid actress in the South Indian film industry, a testament to her enduring appeal and talent.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, known for her versatility, has set her fee at Rs 10 crore for the pan-India project Citadel, which will be released in multiple languages. This move reflects her status as a leading actress in the industry.

Mrunal Thakur

Actress Mrunal Thakur (Instagram)

Mrunal has successfully negotiated higher pay for both Bollywood and Tollywood projects. The actress now demands a hefty Rs. 5 crores for any new project she signs. Notably, she received nearly Rs. 3 crores for her latest movie, “Family Star.”

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde (Instagram)

Pooja Hegde is creating a buzz with her upcoming romantic suspense thriller alongside Naga Chaitanya, directed by Karthik Varma. With the project anticipated to be grand, Pooja’s fee has jumped to Rs 5 crore per film, reflecting her immense popularity and the substantial fan base she commands.