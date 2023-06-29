List of TOP 10 highest-paid Bollywood singers

Mumbai: Music is vital for the Indian film industry. It is almost impossible to think of an Indian movie that doesn’t have at least one song, where the actors are lip-syncing. Some movies also end up making big box office collections just because of its album. Songs become chart toppers just because of the name of the singers attached to them.

The kind of revenue that the music industry generates for the Indian film industry, has made the artists realise their potential. There has been a massive hike in their fees as well, where singers charge around Rs. 5-10 Lakhs per song, while the top artists can easily command anywhere between Rs. 20-25 Lakhs. But there is one singer, composer, and songwriter who charges almost 10 times higher than anyone else. The person is none other than maestro A.R. Rahman.

Highest Paid Bollywood Singer 2023

Many reports have stated that AR Rahman charges Rs 3 Crore per song. Some reports also claim that his fees can go up to Rs 5 crores as well. Even for his concerts and stage performances, the singer charges around Rs 1 crore.

This price also seems rightful, with the legacy that Rahman has created in his 3-decade long career. He has not only produced brilliant original scores for Bollywood films but also for Hollywood movies like Slumdog Millionaire for which he received the Academy Award as well as a Grammy.

List of Highest-Paid Singers In India

AR Rahman — Rs 3 to 5 crores

Shreya Ghoshal — Rs 25 lakhs

Arijit Singh — Rs 22-20 lakhs

Sunidhi Chauhan — Rs 22-20 lakhs

Sonu Nigam — Rs. 18-20 lakhs

Badshah — Rs 18-20 lakhs

Shaan — Rs10 lakhs

Neha Kakkar — Rs 10 lakhs

Mika Singh — Rs 10 lakhs

Yo Yo Honey Singh — Rs10 lakhs per song

Their fees may vary according to the project they choose. The above list of as per various media portals.