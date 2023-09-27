List of TOP 10 richest actresses of India: Aishwarya to Alia

Aishwarya Rai to Nayanthara, here's look at the list of top 10 richest actresses in India

Rasti Amena | Published: 27th September 2023 4:46 pm IST
Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Alia Bhatt (Instagram)

Mumbai: The Indian film industry is home to a plethora of exceptionally talented actors, captivating audiences not only within the country but also on the global stage. Thanks to their iconic performances and unparalleled charisma. Alongside critical acclaim, these artists have amassed significant wealth, showcasing the power of their craft and popularity.

The female stars of the industry are equally influential, boasting immense earnings and they love to enjoy luxurious lifestyles. In this article, we’ll take a quick look at the list of top 10 richest actresses in India.

Richest Actresses In India 2023 List

1. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Instagram)
  • Net Worth — Rs 800 crore
  • Remuneration Per Film — Rs 10 crore
  • Endorsement Fee — Rs 6 to 7 crore

2. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra (Instagram)
  • Net Worth — Rs 620 crore
  • Remuneration Per Film — Rs 15 to 40 crore
  • Endorsement Fee — Rs 5 crore

3. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone (Instagram)
  • Net Worth — Rs 500 crore
  • Remuneration Per Film — Rs 15 to 30 crore
  • Endorsement Fee — Rs 7 to 10 crore

4. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Instagram)
  • Net Worth — Rs 440 crore
  • Remuneration Per Film — Rs 8 to 18 crore
  • Endorsement Fee — Rs 3 to 4 crore

5. Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma (Instagram)
  • Net Worth — Rs 255 crore
  • Remuneration Per Film — Rs 12 to 15 crore
  • Endorsement Fee — Rs 8 to 10 crore

6. Madhuri Dixit

Actress madhuri dixit (instagram)
  • Net Worth — Rs 250 crore
  • Remuneration Per Film — Rs 4 to 5 crore
  • Endorsement Fee — Rs 8 crore

7. Katrina Kaif

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif (Instagram)
  • Net Worth — Rs 235 crore
  • Remuneration Per Film — Rs 10 to 12 crore
  • Endorsement Fee — Rs 6 to 7 crore

8. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt (Instagram)
  • Net Worth — Rs 229 crore
  • Remuneration Per Film — Rs 10 to 15 crore
  • Endorsement Fee — Rs 2 crore

9. Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor (Instagram)
  • Net Worth — Rs 123 crore
  • Remuneration Per Film — Rs 7 to 15 crore
  • Endorsement Fee — Rs 1.6 crore

10. Nayanthara

Nayanthara (Instagram)
  • Net Worth — Rs 100 crore
  • Remuneration Per Film — Rs 10 to 11 crore
  • Endorsement Fee — Rs 5 crore

