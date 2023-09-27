List of TOP 10 richest actresses of India: Aishwarya to Alia

Mumbai: The Indian film industry is home to a plethora of exceptionally talented actors, captivating audiences not only within the country but also on the global stage. Thanks to their iconic performances and unparalleled charisma. Alongside critical acclaim, these artists have amassed significant wealth, showcasing the power of their craft and popularity.

The female stars of the industry are equally influential, boasting immense earnings and they love to enjoy luxurious lifestyles. In this article, we’ll take a quick look at the list of top 10 richest actresses in India.

Richest Actresses In India 2023 List

1. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Instagram)

Net Worth — Rs 800 crore

Remuneration Per Film — Rs 10 crore

Endorsement Fee — Rs 6 to 7 crore

2. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra (Instagram)

Net Worth — Rs 620 crore

Remuneration Per Film — Rs 15 to 40 crore

Endorsement Fee — Rs 5 crore

3. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone (Instagram)

Net Worth — Rs 500 crore

Remuneration Per Film — Rs 15 to 30 crore

Endorsement Fee — Rs 7 to 10 crore

4. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Instagram)

Net Worth — Rs 440 crore

Remuneration Per Film — Rs 8 to 18 crore

Endorsement Fee — Rs 3 to 4 crore

5. Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma (Instagram)

Net Worth — Rs 255 crore

Remuneration Per Film — Rs 12 to 15 crore

Endorsement Fee — Rs 8 to 10 crore

6. Madhuri Dixit

Actress madhuri dixit (instagram)

Net Worth — Rs 250 crore

Remuneration Per Film — Rs 4 to 5 crore

Endorsement Fee — Rs 8 crore

7. Katrina Kaif

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif (Instagram)

Net Worth — Rs 235 crore

Remuneration Per Film — Rs 10 to 12 crore

Endorsement Fee — Rs 6 to 7 crore

8. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt (Instagram)

Net Worth — Rs 229 crore

Remuneration Per Film — Rs 10 to 15 crore

Endorsement Fee — Rs 2 crore

9. Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor (Instagram)

Net Worth — Rs 123 crore

Remuneration Per Film — Rs 7 to 15 crore

Endorsement Fee — Rs 1.6 crore

10. Nayanthara

Nayanthara (Instagram)