List of top 8 veteran south actors and their fees per movie

Hyderabad: South Indian film industry is currently basking in the glory of its cinematic triumphs, as blockbuster hits such as “RRR,” “Pushpa: The Rise,” “KGF,” “Vikram,” and several others dominated the global box office. The sheer success of these cinematic gems has not only enthralled audiences but has also sparked a significant ripple effect in the entertainment world.

Riding high on the wave of these monumental successes, acclaimed South Indian actors, including the legendary Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are seizing the moment. As a testament to their growing influence and the immense popularity of South Indian cinema, these iconic stars have reportedly decided to elevate their stakes in the industry.

Yes, after the recent box office triumphs, various Southern actors have renegotiate their fees, demanding a substantial increase in their remuneration. This strategic move comes as a reflection of their heightened market value and the undeniable impact of South Indian cinema on the global stage.

In this write-up, we will tell you about the top veteran actors of South India who have hiked their fee. Let’s have a look at their current remuneration per movie.

1. Rajinikanth

Megastar Rajnikanth has spent over five decades in the industry with a net worth of Rs 430 crore. He has earned Rs 110 crore for “Jailer” which is his 169th movie. The actor is currently working on “Thalaivar 170” with a star-studded cast.

2. Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan is known for taking challenging role and he has successfully revived career with “Vikram,” a top-grossing film of 2022. The actor will be next seen in big-budget projects like “Indian 2” and “Kalki 2898 AD”.

According to the reports, Kamal Haasan has hiked his fees from Rs 50 crore (Vikram) to Rs 150 crore for playing the role in Senapathy in “Indian 2”.

3. Chiranjeevi

Telugu actor Chiranjeevi has been in the cinema for over four decades. He has been paid Rs 50 crore for playing the lead role in his latest film “Waltair Veerayya”, according to reports.

4. Mammootty

In the year 2023, Mammootty featured in hits like “Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam” and “Christopher”. The actor is charging Rs 4 crore to Rs 10 crore depending on the role, as per reports. It is also said that he earns around Rs 50 crore from films, brand endorsements, and investments. His net worth is approx. Rs 340 crore.

5. Mohanlal

Mohanlal is among the highest-paid actors in Malayalam industry. He charges between Rs 8 crore and Rs 17 crore, depending on the role, as per reports. It is also reported that he was paid Rs 8 crore for a cameo in “Jailer” alongside Rajinikanth.

6. Nagarjuna

Nagarjuna has been one of the richest actors in Telugu industry with a net worth of Rs 3010 crore. He charges around Rs 9 crore to Rs 20 crore per film. He also earns a hefty amount of money for hosting Telugu version of Bigg Boss.

7. Balakrishna

After the success of his films “Veera Simha Reddy” and “Bhagavanth Kesari”, it is reported that he has hiked his fee.

As per News18, he has charged Rs 28 crore from the makers for his next project.

8. Venkatesh Daggubati

Popularly known as Victory Venkatesh, Daggubati Venkatesh is a big name in the South film industry. The actor made his OTT debut with Netflix show Rana Naidu and as per reports he was paid Rs 10 crore by the OTT gaint. The actor also featured in Bollywood film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan for which he was paid around Rs 6 crores , as per reports.