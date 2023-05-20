List of top hit movies rejected by Jr NTR

Hyderabad: Jr. NTR is one of the top successful actors in Tollywood who enjoys a massive fan following. After the success of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, the actor received worldwide recognition. Tarak will be seen in a Bollywood action film which will be directed by Sidharth Anand soon. Despite charging hefty amounts from makers, Jr NTR is one of the actors who almost every producer wants in their film. In this write-up, let’s take a look at five super hits which Jr NTR rejected and they went on to other actors.

1. Dil

Dil was directed by V.V. Vinayak and the movie was released in 2003. Actor Nithiin played the lead role in the movie and it turned out to be a hit at the box office. Reports suggest that makers had earlier offered the role to Jr NTR but he rejected it. The reason for rejecting the film is said to be that Jr NTR did not want to play the role of a student at that time.

2. Arya

Arya film is one of the Telugu films which was loved across India. The film stars Allu Arjun in the lead role. Jr NTR might be regretting not doing this movie as Arya helped Allu Arjun to get recognised across India. Bunny is still praised for nailing the role in the film and it won many awards for him.

3. Bhadra

Makers of Bhadra were disappointed after the movie was rejected by Jr NTR and then Allu Arjun. It is reported that the movie changed the career of Ravi Teja as it proved to be a box office hit later. Both Allu Arjun and Jr NTR could not predict the box office collections of the movie and rejected the offer. After the movie turned out to be a big hit, it was later remade in Tamil as Saravana, with Silambarasan & Jyothika, and in Kannada as Gaja.

4. Kick

Kick is another movie which features Ravi Teja in the lead role after being rejected by Jr NTR. It is reported that Tarak rejected the movie for unknown reasons after which the role was offered to Ravi Teja. Ileana D’ Cruz stars as the female lead in the movie and it proved to be a box office hit. The film was remade in Tamil as Thillalangadi, in Hindi as Kick starring Salman Khan, and in Kannada as Super Ranga.

5. Oopiri

You might get shocked but it is true that Jr NTR refused to play the role in ‘Oopiri’. It is reported that Jr NTR rejected the movie due to the scene which involved the character touching the feet of Nagarjuna. The Tollywood superstar thought that touching the feet of Nagarjuna might not go well with his fans and that is why he rejected it. The role was later played by Karthi and the film was a big success.

6. Srimanthudu

Srimanthudu is among Mahesh Babu one of the hit films. The movie was first offered to Jr NTR. The reason for rejecting the movie is unknown but Tarak might be regretting for not playing a role in the movie.