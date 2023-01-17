List of upcoming events happening at Numaish, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Since the Numaish was started in 1938 in Hyderabad, people of twin Telugu states have developed an infatuation with this 46-day long event. Not only people who has mania for handicrafts, artefacts, dry fruits or who are paleophile visit the place but connoisseurs of art, music, magic and poetry also throng the event.

Keeping in mind the visitors who want to visit the place to witness cultural activities at the Numaish, we have put together a schedule of events including their respective dates and times. So, keep reading and look in on to witness funny and cultural activities at Numaish. (Below information is as per NUMAISH, a special mobile app launched for the visitors by All India Industrial Exhibition Society).

Details Of Upcoming Events At Numaish 2023

January 22 (Sunday) Artisan day at G C Hall (Ladies sub committee event) Timing: 11:00 am to 11:59 pm



Image used for representational purpose only

January 29 (Sunday) Hair style competitions at G C Hall (Ladies sub committee event) Timing: 11:00 am to 11:59 pm

Image used for representational purpose only

February 5 ( Sunday) Mehendi competition at G C Hall ( Ladies sub committee event) Timing : 11:00 am to 11: 59 pm



February 6 (Monday)

Fashion show at Lawns (Ladies sub committee event)

Timing : 11:00 am to 11:59 pm



Image Source: Instagram (Masaba Gupta)

February 11 (Saturday) Cookery competitions —Millets day (Ladies sub committee event) Timing: 11:00 am to 11:59 pm

Image used for representational purpose only

So, if any of the above mentioned events is kinda your thing, then encircle the day on your wall calendar and experience the event here with relish.