List of upcoming movies of Khans of Bollywood

Mumbai: The Khans of Bollywood have dominated the Indian Film Industry since the beginning of their careers. Their dominance is sometimes compared to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Hollywood. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan coincidentally all born in 1965, have the highest popularity in the industry. In addition to the three, sometimes referred to as the “fourth Khan” is actor Saif Ali Khan who has also tasted the “Khan” stardom and has received a lot of critical acclaim for his work.

Even though a lot of new talent has entered the Bollywood, these men have been ruling at the box office and their respective fanbase is a force to be reckoned with.

Here is a list of their upcoming projects, which will give the fans a glimpse of their favorite stars.

1. Salman Khan

The Bhaijaan of the industry has been the undefeated king of the box office for years, with his commercial masala entertainers. The actor has many iconic characters under his belt like ‘Chulbul Pandey’. The name Prem has been associated with the actor for his memorable performances with the name. Some of his upcoming movies are:

Tiger 3

The film will be the third installment in the Tiger franchise and the fifth installment in the YRF Spy Universe. Along with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, this Maneesh Sharma directorial is all set to be released on Diwali 2023.

Tiger v/s Pathaan

The actor will next shoot Siddharth Anand’s most expensive action movie in the industry. The movie will bring together Shah Rukh and Salman full-fledgedly on screen for the first time after Karan Arjun. The shooting will begin in early January of next year.

Other than these 2 projects there are speculations that the actor has also signed a movie with Karan Johar’s production house, which will be directed by Vishnu Vardhan and is currently waiting for the narration of Suraj Barjatya’s Prem ki Shaadi and Bloody Daddy director, Ali Abbas Zafar’s next project.

2. Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan (Instagram)

Also known as the “ Mr Perfectionist ”, Aamir has been credited with the most critically acclaimed films in the industry. The actor takes his time while shooting for a film. Aamir has one of the most diverse filmographies in the industry. His film Dangal became the first Bollywood film to enter the Rs 1000 crore club. The actor who was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha will be next seen in:

Mogul: The Gulshan Kumar Story

The biopic of singer and founder of record label T-series, Gulshan Kumar is being produced by the actor and his ex-wife Kiran Rao. They offered the role to numerous actors before Aamir himself took on the role. The part was offered to Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, and Kapil Sharma.

NTR 31

According to IANS, the makers of the film have offered the role of the antagonist of the film to Khan. There has been no confirmation from either of the parties but the fans are excited to watch the stars work together. Along with Jr NTR, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has also been signed for the film.

Campeones Remake

Last year on his 57th Birthday the star hinted at the Hindi remake of the Spanish film Campeones which was released in 2018. When asked about the project the star told the reporters, “I haven’t announced my next film yet. How did you get to know? Planning is on. I’ll let you know soon”.

3. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan (Instagram)

SRK has been named “The World’s Biggest Movie Star” by the Los Angeles Times. King Khan has a significant fan following around the world. After taking a big break and making a blockbuster comeback with the highest-grossing film of the year, Pathaan, the actor will be seen in the following films:

Jawan

Directed by Atlee Kumar, Jawaan is all set to be released on 7th September this year. With an amazing cast including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra, Shah Rukh will be seen in a double role. The film will also have cameos by Deepika Padukone, Thalapathy Vijay, and Sanjay Dutt.

Dunki

The film is about the rampant use of an illegal backdoor route called ‘Donkey Flight’ by Indians to immigrate to countries like Canada and the USA. This time the actor will join hands with celebrated director Rajkumar Hirani who will make his comeback after Sanju. The film is expected to be released on 22nd December this year.

Tiger 3

There are rumors that the actor will be making a cameo in the Salman Khan starrer. The film is to be released on 10th November 2023.

Tiger v/s Pathaan

Both Shah Rukh and Salman will come back on screen together as the lead in the YRF Spy Universe film. This mega-budget movie will start shooting earlier next year.

Sujoy Ghosh’s Untitled film

Post the filming of Tiger v/s Pathaan the actor is all set to shoot Sujoy Ghosh’s next with his daughter and actress Suhana Khan. According to reports this untitled action thriller will be released later next year.

Operation Khukri

The film based on the Indian Air Force’s operation to liberate hostages in Sierra Leone, will be Shah Rukh and Ashutosh Gowarikar’s second project together after their critically acclaimed film Swades. The multi-starrer has been under wraps for a long time, but according to rumors, the film might see the light of day later this year.

4. Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan (IANS)

The Nawab of the Bollywood industry is also known as the “fourth Khan.” The actor has been known to take adventurous and diverse roles. He started his career in 1993 with the film Parampara and has left a mark in the web series industry as well. After the epic debacle with Adipurush where the actor played the role of Raavan, Saif will be next seen in:

Devara

The actor was recently in Hyderabad shooting for this Koratala Siva directorial. Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor and RRR fame Jr. NTR will also be a part of this huge-budget Telugu action thriller. The movie will have its theatrical premiere on 5th April 2024.