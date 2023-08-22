List released by KCR for Assembly polls a sure recipe for defeat, says Prakash Javadekar

The schedule for the Assembly elections, which is to be held in the next few months, is yet to be announced by the EC.

Published: 22nd August 2023
Prakash Javadekar

Hyderabad: Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said the list of candidates announced by BRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the coming Assembly elections is a “sure recipe for defeat.”

In view of the “loot” by the BRS regime and also by MLAs, the voters would teach a lesson to the ruling BRS, he alleged in a statement.

“The list declared by KCR is sure recipe for defeat. It is not only state incumbency, but local incumbency will also impact the elections. The way the government has looted, and the local MLAs have enriched themselves, voters will teach them a lesson,” said Javadekar, who is BJP’s in-charge for elections in Telangana.

Rao on Monday stole a march on the opposition Congress and BJP, announcing 115 candidates for the total 119 seats in the upcoming Assembly polls, and choosing to contest in two seats himself — Gajwel and Kamareddy.

He said he had decided to contest from two seats as there were requests from several districts and that he chose to contest from Kamareddy (in addition to Gajwel).

