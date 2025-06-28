Litchi from Punjab reaches UAE, Qatar

New Delhi: India has exported 1.5 tonnes of litchi fruit, for the first time, from Punjab to Doha and Dubai this month, the commerce ministry’s arm, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), said on Friday.

To boost India’s horticultural exports, APEDA has facilitated the flag-off of the first consignment of 1 tonne of rose-scented litchi from Pathankot in Punjab to Doha on June 23, and 0.5 tonne of the same fruit to Dubai, it said in a statement.

This initiative was facilitated by the authority in association with Punjab’s Department of Horticulture and Lullu Group.

During 2023-24, Punjab’s litchi production stood at 71,490 tonnes, accounting for 12.39 per cent share of India’s total litchi production.

During the same year, a total of 639.53 tonnes of litchi were exported from India.

The government is taking a series of measures to promote exports of fruits and vegetables. In 2024-25, these exports rose by 5.67 per cent year-on-year to USD 3.87 billion.

While mangoes, bananas, grapes and oranges dominate India’s fruit exports.

“Cherries, Jamun and Litchis now join the growing list of indigenous offerings from the country entering international markets,” it added.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that the state government has been making continuous efforts to take Punjab’s products to international markets.

“As a result of these efforts, for the first time, the sweet and delicious litchis from Pathankot have reached stores in Doha, Qatar,” he said, adding this marks a new chapter of global recognition for the hard work of Punjab’s farmers and the premium quality of the state’s produce.

It is imperative to move farmers away from the traditional wheat-paddy cycle in order to enhance their income, Mann said, adding that Punjab holds immense potential for the cultivation of fruits an