‘Little Khalifas’ workshop for children in Hyderabad on Aug 15

Hyderabad: In a world where children are surrounded by screens and fast-paced routines, a unique workshop for children in Hyderabad promises to slow things down and fill little hearts with faith, compassion, and curiosity.

Titled “Little Khalifas in the Animal Kingdom”, the event will be held on Friday, August 15, from 2 pm to 5 pm at ILM-X Microschool, Masab Tank to promote Islamic values, environmental care, and love for animals.



Organised by Khansland Kids Klub and ILM-X Microschool, it is open to children aged three to nine years.

The programme will introduce the Islamic concept of Khilafah – the duty of humans as caretakers of Allah’s creation – through storytelling, creative play, and hands-on activities. Young participants will explore the animal kingdom, learning empathy, kindness, and respect for nature.

Children workshop flow

Animal safari welcome – Pretend safari walk with animal headbands, learning Allah is Al-Khāliq.

– Pretend safari walk with animal headbands, learning Allah is Al-Khāliq. Habitat sorting game – Matching animals to farm, jungle, ocean, or desert habitats.

– Matching animals to farm, jungle, ocean, or desert habitats. Animal crafts – Age-based activities such as masks, fingerprint art, or jungle animal models.

– Age-based activities such as masks, fingerprint art, or jungle animal models. Animal sound & nasheed circle – Guessing animal sounds, nasheeds, and the story of Prophet Nuh (AS).

– Guessing animal sounds, nasheeds, and the story of Prophet Nuh (AS). Goodbye circle – Certificates as “Little Animal Explorers

– Certificates as “Little Animal Explorers

Tickets are priced at Rs 400 for one child or Rs 350 per child for two or more. Seats are limited, and registration is available via WhatsApp at 9000200786.

For many parents, this could be more than just an afternoon class – it is an opportunity to plant seeds of empathy, kindness, and responsibility that may last a lifetime.