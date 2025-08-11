Telangana migrant worker in Saudi jail, son seeks govt help

Hyderabad: A 41-year-old migrant worker from Telangana has been imprisoned in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the past eight months in connection with an alleged liquor-related offence.

The case came to public attention when his son, Sanjay, posted an appeal for help on the Saudi Arabia Telugu Association (SATA) WhatsApp helpline on Saturday, August 9.

Journey to Saudi Arabia

Pabbati Prashanth, a resident of Vengalayipet village in Pegadapalli mandal, Nirmal district, travelled to Saudi Arabia in June 2022 to work as a labourer for Asad Contracting Company, arranged via a recruiting agency in Byculla, Mumbai.

Dissatisfied with his job and pay, he left the company within a month and sought work elsewhere. He had earlier worked in Qatar and Kuwait.

Unclear charges

The exact details of his arrest remain uncertain, with no official statement clarifying whether the charges involve alcohol specifically or other prohibited substances.

Sanjay expressed deep concern over his father’s prolonged detention. “Since my father was jailed, we have received no income and are struggling financially. I urge the government to intervene and secure his release,” he said.

Strict laws in Saudi Arabia

Under Saudi law, the production, sale, and consumption of alcohol are completely banned. Offenders face long prison sentences and possible deportation.

Community leaders have reiterated warnings to Gulf-based workers to avoid any involvement in alcohol-related activities and to strictly follow local laws to prevent serious legal consequences.

