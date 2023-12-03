LIVE: BJP moving towards landslide win in Madhya Pradesh

The long-awaited moment of truth for the 230-seat Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections has arrived as the counting of votes commenced at 8 am on Sunday, December 3, across 52 district headquarters. Assembly elections were held in Madhya Pradesh in a single phase on November 17 for all 230 seats.

The BJP, aiming to emulate its victorious run in Gujarat since 1998, looks to secure a win in Madhya Pradesh with four-time chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan eyeing a return to power. Early trends show BJP leading in over 133 seats.

PARTY LEADING WON BJP 157 – Congress 70 – BSP 2 – Others 1 – Source: Election Commission of India

A total of 2,533 candidates are in contention, including key figures such as chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his predecessor and rival Kamal Nath. The election largely shaped up as a two-way battle between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress.

Union ministers in fray

Apart from CM Chouhan (contesting from Budhni) and state Congress president Nath (Chhindwara), the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will determine the fate of three BJP Union ministers – Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel, and Faggan Singh Kulaste.

The electoral outcome will also impact the political trajectory of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya, who vied for the Indore-1 seat, and three Lok Sabha MPs from the saffron party – Rakesh Singh, Ganesh Singh, and Riti Pathak.

12:14 pm: Congress takes the lead in 2 out of 3 seats in Bhopal region. Atif Arif Aqueel leads in Bhopal Uttar and Arif Masood leads in Bhopal Madhya. BJP’s Bhagwandas Sabnani leads in Bhopal Dakshin-Paschim.

11:45 am: Kamal Nath leads from Chhindwara by 10k votes.

11:30 am: Union Minister and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia arrives at the residence of incumbent Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in Bhopal.

As per the latest official EC trends, BJP is leading on 73 seats and Congress on 28 in the state.

11:00 am: Tulsi Silawat, a BJP candidate and a staunch ally of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, is currently leading in Sanwer. In 2020, Silawat resigned as a Congress MLA and minister in the Kamal Nath government, thereafter aligning himself with the BJP alongside Scindia.

10:30 am: BJP widens gaps, leads in 150 seats. Congress trails far behind with lead in 64.

I had said BJP would gain a comfortable majority: Incumbent CM Shivraj

9:52 am: Both current chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan from Bidhni and former CM Kamal Nath are leading from Chhindwara.

BJP leaders celebrate at party office in Bhopal

9:30 am: BJP leads in over 100 seats.

8:30 am: BJP leads in 50 seats, Congress follows closely.

8:00 am: Counting begins.