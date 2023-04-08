LIVE: PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express train here.

PM Modi, who arrived in the city, flagged off the service from Secunderabad Railway station.

He boarded the stationary train at the railway station and interacted with schoolchildren.

The train will reduce the travel time between Secunderabad in Telangana and Tirupati in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, by almost three and a half hours and will be particularly beneficial for pilgrims.

On January 15, Modi had virtually flagged off the Vande Bharat train service between Secunderabad and the port city of Visakhapatnam in AP, which was the first such service connecting the two Telugu-speaking states.

Travel with the indigenous semi-high speed Secunderabad-Tirupati #VandeBharatExpress, connecting the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad to the abode of Lord Sri Venkateshwara.#RailInfra4Telangana #VandeBharat pic.twitter.com/mUgppck6AC — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 8, 2023

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy were among those who were present.

He is here to lay the foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 11,300 crore in Telangana. During his two-hour visit, he will also address a public meeting at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad.

As per the itinerary, Modi reached Begumpet Airport at 11.30 a.m. and then head to Secunderabad Railway Station to flag off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express. The new train is expected to reduce travel time between the two cities by almost three and a half hours and will be particularly beneficial for pilgrims.

After the flag-off ceremony, the Prime Minister will attend a public meeting at Parade Grounds, where he will lay the foundation stone for new blocks at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bibinagar. He will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station, which is being taken up at a cost of Rs 720 crore. The revamped station will have world-class amenities and an aesthetically designed iconic building. It will feature a double-level spacious roof plaza with all passenger amenities in one place, as well as multimodal connectivity for seamless transfer of passengers from rail to other modes of transport.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister will flag off 13 new Multi-Modal Transport Service (MMTS) services in the suburban section of the Hyderabad-Secunderabad twin city region, providing commuters with a fast, convenient, and comfortable travel option. He will also dedicate to the nation the doubling and electrification of the Secunderabad-Mahabubnagar project, stretching over 85 km, completed at a cost of nearly Rs 1,410 crore. The project will provide seamless connectivity and assist in enhancing the average speed of trains.

During the program, he will also lay the foundation stone for five National Highway projects worth more than Rs 7,850 crore. These road projects will strengthen the road connectivity of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

After spending an hour at the public function at Parade Ground, the Prime Minister will leave for Chennai from Begumpet Airport at 1.20 p.m.

LIVE updates:

12:27 PM: PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati

11:30 am: Prime Minister arrives in Hyderabad. He is welcomed by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan, union minister and Secunderabad MP G Kishan Reddy, state Animal Husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar among others.

Prime Minister @narendramodi landed in Hyderabad a short while ago. He was received by Governor @DrTamilisaiGuv and other dignitaries. pic.twitter.com/vCfS3gpg9T — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 8, 2023

10:00 am: #GoBackFascistModi trends on Twitter ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Telangana, Tamil Nadu

9:15 am: PM Modi tweeted, ‘Leaving for Hyderabad’.

Leaving for Hyderabad where the Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad-Tirupati will be flagged off and other development works will be launched or their foundation stones would be laid. After that, will be in Chennai for various programmes. https://t.co/3UPLRXhk5k — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 8, 2023

KCR to skip receiving PM again

Reprising his old stand, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will again skip receiving PM Modi.

The state government on Thursday named Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav as minister-in-waiting for the Prime Minister’s visit, and he will receive Modi on his arrival at the Begumpet Airport.

This is the fifth time in the last 14 months that the Chief Minister will not be receiving the Prime Minister on the latter’s visit to the state.

Traffic restrictions

Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, Hyderabad traffic police issued traffic restrictions for today.

Due to the movement of vehicles carrying people for the public meeting at Parade Grounds, heavy traffic congestion is expected on the routes of Monappa (Rajiv Gandhi Statue) – Green Lands – Prakashnagar – Rasoolpura – CTO – Plaza – SBH– YMCA – St. John Rotary – Sangeeth crossroad– Alugadda Bavi – Mettuguda – Chilkalguda – Tivoli – Balamrai- Sweekar Upkar – Secunderabad Club – Trimulgherry – Tadbund – Central Point.

The traffic police notified the public that the road length between Tivoli crossroads to Plaza crossroads and vice versa would be closed. Similarly, the route between SBH crossroads and Sweekar Upkar junction would be blocked to traffic.

With inputs from IANS