Live updates from Kalki 2898 AD Hyderabad event today

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over! One of the most awaited movie events of 2024 is here. Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD’s first ever big promotional event is all set to take place in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Wednesday, May 22.

The 5th hero from the upcoming sci-fi epic movie ‘Bujji’ will be unveiled today. The movie team including Prabhas will be meeting thousands of fans who are coming from different cities and this event is going to be a spectacular one!

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ features an ensemble star cast which also includes Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in key roles. It is directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. The multilingual, mythology-inspired sci-fi film set in the future, will debut in theatres on June 27, 2024.

Kalki 2898 AD Bujji Reveal Event Hyderabad Live

5.50 pm — Bujji and Bhairava teaser from Kalki 2898 AD movie will be released today at the event.

56 seconds of Bhairava and bujji teaser will be released in today's #Kalki2898AD event 😍 #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/TfdlCuD9JT — Kalki 2898AD FC (@Kalki2898AD_FC) May 22, 2024

5.48 pm — Visual from RFC. Fans assemble for big event featuring Prabhas.

5.12 pm — Hundreds of fans arrive at the venue.

4.40 pm — Most awaited character Bujji arrived at Ramoji Film City. Watch video below.

4.30 pm — HanuMan actor Teja Sajja is set to host the Kalki 2898 AD Hyderabad event. This is something special and will give the show a different appeal.