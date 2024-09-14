Rajasthan authorities demolish ‘illegal’ building after cow carcass found in tank

The authorities in Rajasthan’s Jaipur demolished an “illegal” building on Thursday, September 12 after the carcass of a cow was discovered inside the tank of the structure.

According to the reports, hundreds of Hindu residents in Solada locality gathered outside the building on Thursday to protest. In response to the uproar, officials from the Jaipur Municipal Corporation-Heritage (JMC-Heritage) arrived to remove the animal remains and later demolished the building.

The municipal team said, “We received a complaint about illegal construction at the building, and upon verifying the documents, it was confirmed.”

Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Gopal Sharma promised to replace it with a cow shed. Cow sheds are an important part of the local landscape in Solada, with several top sheds and goshalas located in the area.

The local police said residents filed a complaint against the building owner leading to the registration of an FIR. Meanwhile, a notice has been issued to the owner. Residents said the building was under construction for several days.