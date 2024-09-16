Mahira Khan’s photo with newborn baby goes viral, fans go gaga

Islamabad: Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan, who made headlines for her second marriage to businessman Salim Karim, has once again captured the attention of her fans. This time, however, it’s a tender moment from her personal life that’s gone viral.

A photo of Mahira cradling a newborn baby has taken social media by storm, and while many assumed it might be her second child.

The baby in the viral photo is none other than her son Azlan, who turned 15 on September 15. The picture was shared by Mahira on Azlan’s birthday on Instagram in which the radiant young mother is seen beaming at her newborn in a hospital gown. The emotional caption that accompanied the photo read:

“24 year old me, looking at my entire world stare at me – my one and my only Azlan. 15.09.09. May Allah keep my Azlan and all children safe, may they be blessed with happy, healthy, and long lives. May they choose the good path. May they always always be protected from evil. Ameen. Ameen. As my Ama says – saari maaoon ke dil thanday rakh ya rabb. Ameen inshAllah.”

Here’s how fans and celebrities reacted.

Recently, rumors also surfaced on Reddit suggesting the actress might be expecting her first child with Salim Karim. Speculation was rife that this was the reason behind her departure from a Netflix project. However, Mahira quickly put the rumors to rest, issuing a statement clarifying that she is not pregnant and was not removed from her first Netflix show.

Mahira, who rose to fame in 2011 with her debut in the Pakistani film Bol, has since become a household name, thanks to her roles in hit dramas such as Humsafar, Sadqay Tumhare, Bin Roye, and Verna. She also made a splash in Bollywood with her debut in the 2017 film Raees opposite Shah Rukh Khan, cementing her status as an international star.