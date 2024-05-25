Lives of over 20 newborns at risk in Al-Aqsa Hospital: UNICEF

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has warned that oxygen generators at Al-Aqsa Hospital in the central Gaza Strip will stop functioning due to fuel shortages.

“Fuel supply to #Gaza is still very low. With no consistent fuel delivery to Al Aqsa Hospital in Deir Al-Balah, oxygen generators will shut down, risking the lives of more than 20 newborns,” UNICEF wrote on X on Friday, May 24.

“Gaza needs more fuel NOW & safe corridors for humanitarian workers to operate,” it added.

The Gaza siege by Israel has severely damaged or destroyed most hospitals, leaving those like Al-Aqsa struggling to function due to patient overflow.

Since Israel’s military operations in Gaza began on October 7, 2023, over 35,000 Palestinians, primarily women and children, have been killed.