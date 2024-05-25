Lives of over 20 newborns at risk in Al-Aqsa Hospital: UNICEF

“Gaza needs more fuel NOW & safe corridors for humanitarian workers to operate,” UNICEF wrote on X.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th May 2024 6:23 pm IST
Lives of over 20 newborns at risk in Al-Aqsa Hospital: UNICEF
A view of a newborn infant receiving care inside an incubator in Gaza Strip. Photo: AFP

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has warned that oxygen generators at Al-Aqsa Hospital in the central Gaza Strip will stop functioning due to fuel shortages.

“Fuel supply to #Gaza is still very low. With no consistent fuel delivery to Al Aqsa Hospital in Deir Al-Balah, oxygen generators will shut down, risking the lives of more than 20 newborns,” UNICEF wrote on X on Friday, May 24.

Also Read
Israeli soldier tosses copy of Quran into fire in Gaza, sparks outrage

“Gaza needs more fuel NOW & safe corridors for humanitarian workers to operate,” it added.

MS Education Academy

The Gaza siege by Israel has severely damaged or destroyed most hospitals, leaving those like Al-Aqsa struggling to function due to patient overflow.

Since Israel’s military operations in Gaza began on October 7, 2023, over 35,000 Palestinians, primarily women and children, have been killed.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th May 2024 6:23 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button