Israeli soldier tosses copy of Quran into fire in Gaza, sparks outrage

A video clip shared on social media showed an Israeli soldier tossing a copy of the Holy Quran into a fire in Gaza Strip, which has sparked widespread anger and condemnation from activists.

The video was originally posted by the soldier on his Instagram account a few days ago, Israeli broadcaster Kan reported.

In the 3-second video clip, Israeli soldier, who was dressed in uniform, can be seen carrying his weapon in his left hand and holding an open copy of the Quran in the other hand, then tossing it into a burning fire.

The Israeli Army Radio has announced that an investigation has been initiated into the incident, Anadolu Agency reported.

“The soldier’s behaviour is not in line with the IDF’s values,” the Israeli army said in a statement.

“The IDF respects all religions and condemns such behaviour. An IDF investigation has been opened regarding the incident.”

Social media users have publicly criticized a soldier for his actions, urging for an investigation and accountability.

Another photo circulating on social media showed an Israeli soldier who appears to have set fire to a library of Aqsa University in Gaza.

Israel has launched a brutal offensive on the Gaza since a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, which killed nearly 1,200 people.

Since then, there has been numerous instances of Israeli soldiers exhibiting religious violations and destroyed many of the mosques in the Strip.

Since October 7, over 35,000 Palestinians, primarily women and children, have been killed and nearly 80,000 others injured.

Israel also continues the war despite the provisional measures issued by the ICJ, as well as despite the UN Security Council (UNSC) later issuing an immediate ceasefire resolution.