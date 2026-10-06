Lizard found in rice at Kamareddy dhaba during TG SAFE raid

Hyderabad: The Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) seized the FSSAI licence of a dhaba in Kamareddy on Tuesday, October 6, after finding severe food safety violations, including a lizard in rice.

The action was taken at Taj Family Dhaba in Sadashiv Nagar. Officials also collected a sample of loose paneer from the premises for laboratory testing. Further action will be taken based on the test reports.

When contacted, there was no response from the dhaba.

Similar incident

On September 26, TG SAFE raided eateries in Kamareddy, Hyderabad and Warangal over unhygienic food. The raids were conducted at Malgudi Restaurant in Kamareddy, Monastery Amphi Brewery in Madhapur and Alpharam Hotel in Warangal city.

The violations included expired raw meat, cooked food stored in freezers, around 5 kg of reused cooking oil and unlabelled food items kept in refrigerators.