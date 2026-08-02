Local hero captures massive snake bare-handed in Tandur

Hyderabad: Panic struck a grocery store in Tandur, Telangana, when a massive snake was spotted lurking inside the premises. A local hero stepped in at the right time, safely captured the reptile and removed it from the shop as other residents looked on.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, capturing the tense moment as alarmed locals watched the snake hide in the corner of the store before it was removed. While a few children ran away in fear, other onlookers opened their phones to record the snake.

Residents brought a bag to safely transport the snake away from the residential area for release.

Panic struck a grocery store in Tandur, Telangana, when a massive snake was spotted lurking inside the premises. A local hero stepped in at the right time, safely captured the reptile and removed it from the shop as other residents looked on.



Video: TV9 Telugu pic.twitter.com/o59W4PNZaH — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 2, 2026

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Social media users praised the quick response that averted potential danger, while many highlighted the importance of rescuing the creature harmlessly instead of resorting to violence.

During heavy rains and in warmer months, snakes frequently venture outside seeking food and shelter.