Video: People loot apples from wrecked lorry in Mahabubabad

People were seen fleeing with the apples in sacks, boxes and even bundling them up in their clothes.

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Crowd of people stealing apples from a lorry on the roadside in a busy area.
People loot apples from lorry in Mahabubabad

Hyderabad: One man’s misfortune turned into opportunity for many others after an apple lorry was left stranded on the side of the road after an accident on the Warangal-Khammam National Highway near Matedu village of Mahbubabad district.

Videos emerged on social media on Thursday, July 30, showing a people fleeing with the apples in sacks, boxes and even bundling them up in their clothes. Two people were also seen driving off with an auto filled with apple boxes.

Wrecked transport vehicles being raided by passersby is becoming a common occurrence in Telangana. On July 20, another video had emerged from National Highway 161 in Mamadipalli village in Sangareddy where people were seen fleeing with bags of garlic.

Subhan Bakery

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