Locals object to mosque construction in Haryana, demand valid docs

Tensions prevailed in Haryana’s Ambala district where a group of people along with officials from the revenue department raided a mosque located in Jandli area.

The mosque, Hazrath Usman Ghani Masjid, is undergoing construction on its top floor. Locals objected to it and demanded the mosque authorities to provide valid documentation to confirm its legality.

The incident occurred on January 2 but the video of the locals arguing with the mosque authorities surfaced on social media recently.

“For what purpose have you started construction? Haver you got the building plan approved? All construction work should stop,” one local is heard telling a mosque authority who replies he will submit all the required documents by evening, keeping his composure throughout the conversation.

Locals also claim that a Hindu crematorium existed before the mosque. In the video, a man with saffron-clad shawl is heard saying, “They (mosque authorities) are now building another floor there. We, along with members of the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad have spoken to the administration regarding this.”

Siasat.com tried to get in touch witht he Ambala superintendent of police but the official was unavilable.

Atrocities against Muslims in 2024

Religious violence against Muslims in India highlights deep-seated communal tensions. Incidents like mob lynching over cow slaughter allegations hate crimes, and riots have left many Muslims marginalized and vulnerable.

The country witnessed a surge in hate speeches, including inflammatory remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who referred to Muslims as “infiltrators,” and Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh, who openly called for the demolition of mosques.