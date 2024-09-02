Located in Chittoor district of AP, Halcyon hinterlands of Horsley Hills are enchanting

Horsley Hills, often called the “Ooty of Andhra Pradesh,” is a serene mini-hill station nestled in the Eastern Ghats of the Chittoor district. Situated about 4,000 feet above the sea level, it is a hidden gem that entices travellers with its tranquil ambiance, lush greenery, and cool climate. The journey to Horsley Hills is as enchanting as the destination itself, with winding roads flanked by dense forests and occasional sightings of wildlife. The drive through twelve hairpin bends offers breathtaking views of the surrounding landscapes at every turn you make.

Falling in love with Horsley Hills is easy and falling out is difficult because the breeze keeps you busy with its melody.

( Photo: N Shiva Kumar)

Upon reaching the summit after a ten-kilometre drive, the hill station appears as a monolithic structure sculpted by nature in the hill ranges of Madanapalle, Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. The road winds through dense forests, where the trees form a natural canopy overhead, filtering sunlight into a soft, dappled glow. Along the way, you might spot squirrels, mongooses, rock lizards, and various bird species. The drive is a sensory feast, with birds chirping, leaves rustling, and monkeys swinging from tree to tree.

Petrology, the study of boulders and rocks at Horsley Hills can be a fascinating hobby for those who adore geographical formations. ( Photo: N Shiva Kumar)

The massive age-old Eucalyptus tree stands tall and proudly proclaims its position even after 165 years. ( Photo: N Shiva Kumar)

As you ascend, the temperature drops, offering a refreshing escape from the sweltering heat below. The air grows cooler and crisper, infused with the scent of pine trees and eucalyptus, creating an atmosphere of rejuvenation. The hills are named after W.D. Horsley, a British officer who was so captivated by the area’s beauty that he built a summer residence, leading to the hills’ current name. Previously known as ‘Yenugu Mallamma Konda,’ the area was inaccessible by road until Horsley constructed a summer retreat in the early 1860s. Today, the Governor’s Bungalow, a colonial-era building, stands as a testament to the area’s historical significance.

The ancient bungalow building with a sloping tiled roof still stands as a stoic structure portraying the early settlers at Horsley Hills. ( Photo: N Shiva Kumar)

The first thing that strikes you upon reaching Horsley Hills is the sheer solitude. The air is crisp and clean, free from urban pollution and noise. The tiny hill station is unassuming, with a few cottages, resorts, and eateries, but what it lacks in size, it more than makes up for in its charm. Though the accommodations need upgrading, they offer a cozy, comfortable, and homely stay. There have been proposals by the tourism departments to rope in popular hotel chains to set up superior resorts. However, locals feel it is pertinent that the hotels and motels be established in harmony with the serene surroundings.

One of the most mesmerizing aspects of Horsley Hills is its panoramic vistas. The hills offer stunning views of the surrounding valleys, dotted with villages and lush forests. The landscape is a patchwork of green, with dense forests interspersed with farmland. On a clear day, the horizon stretches out endlessly, with the sun casting a golden hue over the rolling hills. When we reached the top, a light drizzle and dazzling clouds created multiple rainbows as the sun set, painting the horizon in vibrant colours.

Watching this lovely scenario at dusk ignited a desire to experience more of nature’s play over the next two days.

Another attraction is Horsley Hills Environmental Park, which spans several acres and is home to a wide variety of flora and fauna. Tall eucalyptus trees tower over the landscape, their leaves whispering in the wind. The park also houses a small open-air zoo, where you can see deer, crocodiles, peacocks, and exotic birds. The park’s peaceful surroundings make it an ideal spot for a leisurely stroll or a quiet picnic.

The Kalyani Eucalyptus Tree, planted by W.D. Horsley in 1859, is perhaps one of the oldest eucalyptus trees in India. Now over 165 years old, it stands 125 feet tall and 15 feet wide, making it a star attraction.

The lush forests around these hills offer plenty of activities, including birdwatching, butterfly watching, and boulder watching, trekking, and even stargazing.

The Horsley Hills experience is incomplete without a visit to Whispering Winds Rock. This massive boulder, perched on the edge of a cliff, offers a spectacular view of the surrounding landscape. As the wind rushes past, it creates a soft, whispering sound, adding mystique to the location. Watching the sunset from this vantage point is magical, as the sky transforms into a canvas of vibrant colours.

Horsley Hills may not be as well-known as some of India’s other hill stations, but this very aspect enhances its charm. Its unspoiled beauty, serene ambiance, and slow pace of life offer a perfect retreat from the chaos of the city. Whether you’re a nature lover, an adventure enthusiast, or simply looking to unwind, Horsley Hills has something to offer. It is a place where time seems to stand still, allowing you to soak in the beauty of nature and find solace in its solitude.

This exquisite hamlet is easily accessible by road: 150 km from Bengaluru, 127 km from Tirupati, and 270 km from Chennai. I drove 500 km from Hyderabad in July to revisit Horsley Hills after nearly 40 years and found that while some greenery has vanished, making the hills slightly less enchanting. The luring location still retains much of its original organic charm and ecological charisma.