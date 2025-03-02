Location of persons trapped inside SLBC tunnel not known yet: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said the location of eight persons trapped inside the partially collapsed tunnel of the SLBC project is not known yet exactly and that the government is making efforts to expedite the rescue operation.

Reddy, who spoke to reporters after visiting the accident site in Nagarkurnool district, said the rescue operation would gain speed after the damaged conveyor belt is repaired.

The conveyor belt which would help in carrying silt is expected to be restored by Monday.

Also Read Set up Advanced Technology Centers across Telangana: CM Revanth

“They (rescue personnel) are not able to come to a full understanding on where the humans and the machinery got stuck. They have a preliminary estimation but not fully,” he said.

He said the government suggested to officials leading the rescue operation to use robos inside the tunnel, if necessary, to avoid any danger to the rescue personnel.

The government is determined to resolve the issue and is also ready to support the families who suffered due to the accident, he said.

Though the rat miners carried out digging at the places identified by the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) as possible location of humans, it did not reveal any human presence, the chief minister said.

The slush and water emerging inside the tunnel hampered the rescue operation, he said.

The conveyor belt would be useful to remove the silt once it is repaired.

The chief minister said it may take another two-three days for the operation to reach a certain stage and that the rescue personnel would be able to spell out the further course of action then.

Asked about the condition of the personnel trapped inside as it has been nine days since the accident, he said he can only speak on the basis of information provided by the rescue officials and it would be premature to make a statement on the matter.

The CM, who went inside the tunnel and later held a meeting with officials, appreciated all the agencies involved in the rescue operation.

Reddy, who described the tunnel collapse as an unfortunate accident, alleged that the previous BRS neglected the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project, also not paying bills to the contractor company.

The project did not even have electric supply causing accumulation of water and slush and damaging machines, he said.

The tunnel, at 44 kms, is the world’s longest tunnel and the government would like to complete the project in spite of the setback. The project aims to benefit farmers in a big way in Nalgonda district, he said.

Earlier, addressing a public meeting at Wanaparthy after attending various development programmes, Reddy hit out at BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, alleging that he ignored irrigation projects, including the SLBC.

“Though we (previous Congress governments) started SLBC and completed 32 kms (of tunnel), you carried out two of 10 kms and left it to dry up. The SLBC collapsed as work stopped… Is it not your sin, Chandrasekhar Rao,” he asked.

State Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Saturday claimed that the whereabouts of four of the eight persons trapped inside the tunnel have been located through radar (used by scientists).

Eight persons–engineers and labourers have been trapped under the collapsed roof of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel since February 22 and the rescue operations are on in full swing to pull them out to safety.