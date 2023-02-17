Lock Upp 2: 3 Bigg Boss 16 contestants to take part, see names

Mumbai: Ekta Kapoor’s captive reality show Lock Upp, which made its debut in 2022, is set to return with the second season soon. The first season, which was won by comedian Munawar Faruqui, was quite a hit among reality show audience. And now, fans are eagerly awaiting the new season.

While makers are yet to announce Lock Upp 2 officially, few names of celebrities who might take part in the upcoming season have been popping up on internet.

Lock Upp 2 Contestants List

According to latest buzz, makers have approached three popular contestants of Bigg Boss 16 — Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma. Reports have it that the talks between these three stars and makers are on and if everything goes as planned then we really can’t wait to see the trio in another big reality show.

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam (Instagram) Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare (Twitter) Bigg Boss 16 contestant Soundarya Sharma (Instagram)

It is also being said that Archana Gautam has given the green signal and she has high chances of entering Lock Upp 2. However, let’s wait for an official word.

Premiere Date

Hosted by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and backed by Ekta Kapoor, the show stream on MX Player and Alt Balaji. Karan Kundrra was the jailor in season 1. Lock Upp 2 is likely to begin mid-March.

Speaking more about Lock Upp, the captive reality show will see Kangana overlooking the affairs of the 16 ‘controversial’ contestants who will be locked up inside the jail for 72 days. All the contestants have no option but to reveal their dark secrets to the entire world to avoid elimination and survive in the show.

All the inmates must navigate their way through a series of challenges and obstacles, all while facing the scrutiny of their fellow prisoners and the watchful eye of the show’s host.