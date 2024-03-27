Lock Upp 2 confirmed, show to clash with Bigg Boss 18?

Mumbai: Apart from the upcoming editions of Bigg Boss, another reality show that fans have been eagerly waiting for is Lock Upp 2. Backed by Ekta Kapoor, the show made its debut in 2022. Season 1 of captive reality show was streamed on ALTBalaji and MX Player. Munawar Faruqui won Lock Upp 1 which was hosted by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. Karan Kundrra was the jailor in the show’s debut season.

In 2023, there were many rumours that Ekta was planning to launch her second season of Lock Upp on TV but not on OTT. However, nothing was confirmed and the show did not return last year due to various unknown reasons. Since then, fans have been curious to know whether the season 2 will happen or not.

And now, we have good news for everybody who has been sitting with the bated breath for Lock Upp 2.

Ekta Kapoor Announces Lock Upp 2

TV’s Czarina Ekta Kapoor recently dropped some big hints about the highly anticipated season of Lock Upp. She was recently seen at Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s Holi bash where she interacted with the media and officially confirmed that she is returning with Lock Upp 2.

When shutterbugs asked about the time fans have to wait for the new season, she replied saying, “Six months. I promise you, in six months, I’ll bring it back.” However, she did not reveal many details about the show. Ekta’s statement has now left fans super excited who are already busy speculating the probable contestants’ names.

Show To Collide With Bigg Boss 18?

India’s most popular and most-watched controversial reality show Bigg Boss will be returning with its 18th season this year. Like every year, the makers will be launching the show around September or October.

Considering Ekta Kapoor’s statement on Lock Upp 2, the captive reality show is likely to premiere around September or October only. She said ‘6 months’. So, if anything as such happens then 2024 will see the biggest clash in the history of reality shows!

Are you excited?

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Lock Upp 2.