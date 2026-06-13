Mumbai: The controversial captive reality show Lock Upp 2 is all set to return with a brand-new season, titled Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa. With the premiere date inching closer, updates about the celebrity contestants have already started creating a buzz among fans.

In our previous report, we revealed that television actress Shivangi Joshi has been confirmed to participate in the upcoming season. Now, fresh names are emerging as the makers continue finalising the contestant lineup.

Pranit More approached?

As per insiders close to the show, stand-up comedian Pranit More has been approached for Lock Upp 2. While there has been no official confirmation from the makers, insiders claim that discussions are underway.

🚨 Pranit More has been reportedly approached for Netflix’s Lock Upp S2. pic.twitter.com/9L4UnuY4ZZ — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) June 12, 2026

Interestingly, this development comes amid the massive backlash surrounding Pranit More’s recent Rs 370 biryani controversy. The comedian faced severe criticism after a crowd-work video from one of his shows went viral online. In the clip, an audience member narrated an incident involving a dating expense and claimed he sought sexual favours to “recover” the money spent.

More was criticised for laughing at the remark, calling it “Peak Gurgaon content”, rewarding the individual with cash, and later sharing the edited clip on social media.

The controversy snowballed into nationwide outrage, with many accusing the comedian of promoting misogynistic behaviour. The incident reportedly led to an FIR by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell, while More later issued a public apology after deactivating his Instagram account.

If Pranit More eventually joins Lock Upp 2, it remains to be seen how audiences react to the makers giving him a national platform amid the ongoing controversy.

Lock Upp 2 confirmed contestants

Meanwhile, the names of four contestants said to be confirmed for the show include —

Shivangi Joshi

Yogesh Rawat

Akanksha Choudhary

Ram Kapoor

However, an official announcement regarding the complete lineup is still awaited.

The second season of Lock Upp will also feature new hosts. While the inaugural edition was hosted by Kangana Ranaut, Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa will now be fronted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.

A total of 14 celebrity contestants will enter the Lock Upp and battle it out for six weeks, facing challenges, controversies and difficult choices before one contestant ultimately emerges as the winner. The reality show is scheduled to premiere on June 27, with new episodes streaming every Saturday and Sunday on Netflix.