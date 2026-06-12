Meet first confirmed contestant of Lock Upp 2: Name and photo

Mumbai: All eyes are on the upcoming reality show Lock Upp 2, and the excitement has only grown after the makers dropped an intriguing promo on Thursday. The controversial captive reality show, this time hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, is set to premiere on June 27.

As per the format, 14 celebrity contestants will be arrested and locked inside the jail for six weeks, where they will have to survive while revealing shocking truths from their lives under the tagline, ‘Sach ya Saza’.

Now, the name of the first confirmed contestant is finally out.

Lock Upp 2 confirmed contestant

Popular television actress Shivangi Joshi, best known for playing Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has signed up for Lock Upp 2. Film Window and Variety India have confirmed her participation.

This marks Shivangi’s second reality show after her appearance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, hosted by Rohit Shetty, in 2022. The actress recently wrapped up the Bhopal schedule of Heartbeats Season 2. She has also been part of shows like Begusarai, Balika Vadhu 2, and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4. Shivangi enjoys a massive fan following of over 10 million on Instagram.

The first season of Lock Upp was hosted by Kangana Ranaut, with Munawar Faruqui emerging as the winner. While the debut edition premiered on ALTBalaji and MX Player in 2022, the upcoming season will be a collaboration between Netflix and Ektaa Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms Ltd.