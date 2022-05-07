Lock Upp Exclusive: Prince Narula to loose trophy, here’s TOP 2

Mumbai: One of the biggest OTT reality shows of India, Lock Upp backed by Ekta Kapoor, is all set to roll its grand finale tonight. The first ever season of Kangana Ranaut’s show will be getting its winner tonight. The finale episode will be airing on ALTBalaji and MXPlayer at 10 pm today.

Six Finalists List

Saisha Shinde became the latest inmate get evicted from Lock Upp just before the finale. With her elimination, the show has now got its six finalists —

Munawra Faruqui

Payal Rohatgi

Shivam Sharma

Prince Narula

Azma Fallah

Anjali Arora

As we are just a few hours away from the most-awaited announcement, we have bought an exclusive inside update from the show.

Lock Upp Winner

Earlier, our exclusive source informed us that either Munawar or Payal is going to lift the coveted trophy of Lock Upp’s debut season. They are likely to reach top 2. This means Prince, who entered the show just a couple of weeks ago as a troublemaker, might loose the game. He is expected to reach top 3 but not the winner’s place.

Going by the Twitter buzz and various polls on social media platforms, the winner is quite clear and it is Munawar Faruqui. However, let’s wait for an official announcement tonight.

Which contestant are you supporting inside Lock Upp? Do tell us in the comments section below.