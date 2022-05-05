Lock Upp Finale Exclusive: Prize Money, winner’s gift & more details

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut-hosted fearless and captive reality show Lock Upp is all set to end this weekend. The star-studded grand finale will be airing on May 7 and 8. The show has got its three finalists — Shivam Sharma, Munawar Faruqui and Prince Narula. Other inmates who are still in the race are — Payal Rohatgi, Azma Fallah, Anjali Arora and Saisha Shinde.

While the excitement among the audience is already high, we are here to bring some more interesting exclusive inside details about finale like timings, prize money of the winner, gift and more.

Lock Upp Prize Money

Speaking to Siasat.com, our exclusive source informed that the winner of Lock Upp will walk home with a swanky car (name is not disclosed) and a huge prize money of Rs 25 lakhs.

Grand Finale Timings and Guests

“Bollywood singer and rapper Badshah will be gracing the finale week to promote a song from Kangana’s movie Dhaakad,” the source said.

The source also informed us that the timings of the grand finale are yet to be fixed by the makers. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more details about it.

Lock Upp Top 3

It is being said that the strong contestants who are very likely to reach top 3 are — Munawar Faruqui, Payal Rohatgi and Prince Narula.

Which contestant are you supporting inside Lock Upp? Who do you think will win the show’s debut season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.