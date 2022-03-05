Lock Upp: Karan Kundrra reveals TOP contestant of show

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Upp which started with a bang is not failing to create headlines, thanks to its interesting set of contestants. In the latest episode of the fearless reality show, we saw Bigg Boss 15 finalist Karan Kundrra entering the prison as a jailor. His duty is to keep an eye on all inmates 24×7.

After receiving a warm welcome by all the prisoners, Karan was then informed by the contestants that the food was being served late by the makers, to which Munawar disagreed and explained his point leaving BB contestant impressed. Karan then told Munawar that people are liking his game and because of this side people are loving him outside.

Karan said, “Munawar there is a reason you are trending outside and bahut acchi tarike se kar rahe ho.”

And now, Munawar’s fans are going gaga over Karan Kundrra’s statement. Many loyal watchers of Kangana’s show declared the comedian as the top contestant of Lock Upp.

Lock Upp First Week Elimination

Meanwhile, the first week of Lock Upp has got concluded. The five contestants who got nominated for this week’s elimination are — Munawar, Anjali, Swami Chakrapani, Siddharth, and Shivam. One among these five contestants will exit the show this weekend.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the show premiered on February 27, Sunday and it is streaming on Alt Balaji and MX Player.

Who do you think will get eliminated from Lock Upp? Tell us in the comments section below.