Lock Upp: Makers bring back two eliminated contestants

Mumbai: In a major twist inside the ongoing fearless reality show Lock Upp, the two eliminated contestants — Karanvir Bohra and Saisha Shinde made a re-entry leaving everyone surprised. While Saisha was thrown out of the show over her heated argument with host Kangana Ranaut, Karanvir was evicted by the wildcard contestants Zeeshan Khan and Vinit Kakar.

Nisha Rawal eliminated from Lock Upp

In the recent episode, we saw Kangana announcing the bottom two contestants who were chosen for eviction. It was Azma Fallah and Nisha Rawal. Azma shared her secret and saved herself from eviction.

Kangana revealed that Payal Rohatgi had got the least number of votes while Nisha came second on the list. Among them, the actress went on to eliminate Nisha as she felt the latter’s game is not on point.

With Nisha Rawal eviction, contestants who are left in the show currently are — Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora, Payal Rohatgi, Poonam Pandey, Shivam Sharma, Azma Fallah, Zeeshan Khan, Vinit Kakar, Saisha Shinde, Karanvira Bohra, Ali Merchant and Mandana Karimi.