‘Lock Upp’: Milind Soman, Varun Sood may enter as wild card contestants

Mumbai: If the speculations is to be believed, actor and model Milind Soman and Varun Sood are all set to enter Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Lock Upp’ as wild card entries.

But, officially nothing has been confirmed.

Milind Soman, is an Indian actor, model and fitness enthusiast who has been in the headlines for all of the reality shows, movies and fitness trends he has done in the past. He is also known for many of the controversies going around him.

In 2020, Milind shared a picture of himself running in the nude on a beach in Goa. It created a storm on the Internet. This led to creation of many internet memes on him.

Now he is speculated to enter this badass jail. Another name that is going around is Varun Sood. He is known for participating in MTV India’s ‘Roadies X2’, ‘Splitsvilla 9’ and ‘Ace Of Space 1’.

Recently he is coming into the limelight because of his breakup with ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ winner Divya Agarwal. Their tweets and posts are grabbing attention and their split came as a shock for many.

There are 13 controversial celebrities locked up in Kangana’s jail. They will have to fight for the basic amenities to win the fearless game. ‘Lock Upp’ is now streaming on ALTBalaji and MXPlayer.