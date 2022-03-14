Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey calls Nisha Rawal ‘bloody housewife’

Mumbai: ‘Nasha’ actress Poonam Pandey called co-contestant and actress Nisha Rawal ‘bloody housewife’ on the reality show ‘Lock Upp’.

The two were seen having a heated argument over the arrangements of the bed and none of them were ready to sleep on the floor during a task.

“You are a bloody housewife!” yelled Poonam.

Nisha is taken aback by this remark and becomes enraged, to which Poonam responded: “I said it to myself, not to you!”.

Poonam tried to avoid any further argument with Nisha.

During the weekend episode, host Kangana Ranaut announces that there will be no elimination this week. She also advised Kaaranvir Bohra and Payal Rohtagi to improve their games because they have the fewest votes. She also gives them a chance to prove their capabilities.

“Choose your teams right now,” said Kangana.

Kaaranvir’s team consists of Poonam Pandey, Munawar Faruqui, Shivam Sharma and Sara Khan, while Payal’s team consists of Nisha Rawal, Saisha Shinde, Siddharth Sharma and Babita Phogat.

The nominated contestants for this week are Poonam Pandey, Saisha Shinde, Kaaranvir Bohra, Payal Rohtagi, Sara Khan, Nisha Rawal, Munawar Faruqui and Babita Phogat.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor ‘Lock Upp’ streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.